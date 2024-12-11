CNBC launching women’s leadership, wealth verticals with more to come

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Following the company’s successful July launch of its sports business vertical, CNBC Sport, CNBC President K.C. Sullivan has announced the formation of a strategic verticals and audience development unit responsible for creating, growing and commercializing both new and existing verticals centered around key content areas.

In addition to sports, the new unit will expand CNBC’s coverage of wealth, serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals, women’s leadership, and introduce more verticals in the coming year.

Max Meyers, a CNBC veteran of almost 20 years, will lead the department as vice president & senior executive producer of strategic verticals and audience development.

He will work closely with business units across the organization, including TV, digital, events, councils, subscription, ad sales and business development, to better utilize CNBC’s editorial excellence and create multi-platform experiences to extend the brand’s core coverage pillars, increase and deepen sponsorship opportunities and diversify revenue.

Meyers has helped build several of CNBC’s successful multi-platform programs and franchises around investing, insight, and education. Most recently, he served as Senior Executive Producer of Last Call, and during his tenure at the company, Meyers has been at the helm of some of CNBC’s top Business Day programs including Squawk Box and Fast Money.

“Being a critical resource to our audience is one of the driving forces at CNBC. This new unit will take us to the next level in those subject areas where our consumers find us essential,” said Sullivan in a statement. “As consumer habits change and news consumption evolves, CNBC will continue the push to become stewards of audiences to strengthen our relationships with viewers, users, advertisers, and sponsors.”

Regarding Meyers, Sullivan added, “As an incredibly talented and innovative producer with a track record of building successful multi-platform programs, Max knows how to provide what audiences want in ways that resonate, making him the perfect person to lead this important initiative.”

“CNBC has always been about super-serving the professional, and this strategic initiative will bring even more impactful content to new and existing audiences across multiple platforms,” said Meyers. “Building out these important content areas will not only deepen our connection with our audience and business partners, but it will also drive revenue opportunities for the company.”

The network plans to launch a women’s leadership vertical in early 2025.

Following the success of the 2024 “CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business” list, Julia Boorstin, CNBC’s Senior Media & Tech Correspondent and best-selling author of When Women Lead, will drive women’s leadership content for the company.

Boorstin’s coverage will include exclusive reporting, analysis and in-depth interviews with the women who are driving change and innovation in business. She will report on topics such as gender equity and representation in corporate America, issues facing female leaders, keys to success, and more.

Judging is under way for the second annual ‘’CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business’’ list, which recognizes a distinguished group of women whose accomplishments have reshaped the business world and paved a path for the next generation of female leaders. The 2025 list will be announced in February and a marquee event celebrating the honorees will take place on April 8 in Los Angeles.

Boorstin’s contributions will be additive to the growing body of existing franchises within CNBC’s coverage of women and business, including CNBC Make It’s Level Up and the Women & Wealth event series, among others. Level Up aims to inspire and help professional women be smarter and more successful in their careers from just starting out to reaching management and navigating the climb to leadership levels — which may mean leaving the corporate world and starting their own businesses. Women & Wealth explores ways that women can increase their income, save for the future, and make the most out of current opportunities.

Meanwhile, Robert Frank, CNBC’s Wealth Editor and best-selling author will expand his efforts to report on the booming business of family offices and high-net-worth individuals under a wealth vertical. Led by the recent launch of Frank’s Inside Wealth newsletter, CNBC will offer its audience original data analysis, exclusive reporting and rare interviews to reveal how today’s wealthy are making, investing and spending their fortunes.

The population of the ultra-wealthy, those worth $30 million or more, has surged nearly 50% over the past five years, and the number of family offices has tripled. With trillions of dollars at stake in the battle for high-net-worth customers, CNBC will provide trusted intelligence on the most influential group of investors and consumers with coverage across wealth management, private capital, taxes, wealth migration, philanthropy, real estate, collectibles, fine art, luxury transportation, travel and more. As over $100 trillion gets passed down to heirs as part of the Great Wealth Transfer, Inside Wealth will chronicle how the next generation and women are changing the landscape of wealth and philanthropy.

Earlier this summer, CNBC launched CNBC Sport, a vertical focused on the intersection between business and sports. CNBC Sport provides sports executives, investors and enthusiasts with the latest news and analysis they need to stay on top of emerging trends and get ahead of the game in an industry projected to see continued growth for years to come.

In addition to utilizing the strength and expertise of the company’s world-class roster of journalists, CNBC hired sports valuation expert Michael Ozanian, who has broken several stories in the team ownership realm and led the charge on the first of CNBC’s official team valuations lists for the NFL and NHL.

News from nearly every corner of the sports universe has been broken under the CNBC Sport vertical since its launch, including Cleveland launching a formal bid for a WNBA team, Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team suing NASCAR and CEO Jim France, Tom Brady and partner Tom Wagner paying over $200 million for stake in Las Vegas Raiders, the Trademark dispute emerging over Tiger Woods’ new logo and Nike replacing CEO John Donahoe with company veteran Elliott Hill.

In September, CNBC and Boardroom partnered for the second annual Game Plan Summit in Los Angeles. This year’s speakers included MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, MLB Special Asst. to Commissioner and Players Alliance Board VP CC Sabathia, Klutch Sports Group Founder and sports agent Rich Paul, WNBA Los Angeles Sparks Cameron Brink, USC Women’s Basketball JuJu Watkins, Team USA Managing Director, Atlanta Hawks Co-Owner Grant Hill, LA 2028 President and Chairperson, Wasserman Chairman and CEO Casey Wasserman, Actress, Producer, The Honest Company Founder, Los Angeles 2028 Board of Directors Jessica Alba, SNAP Co-Founder & CEO Evan Spiegel, Fanatics CEO Matt King, and DraftKings Chief Business and Growth Officer Marie Donaghue.

CNBC also launched the CNBC Sport newsletter in the fall, diving deeper into the world of sports every Thursday. CNBC Media and Sports Reporter Alex Sherman brings subscribers exclusive stories and interviews with the biggest names across the media and sports business landscape – Jimmy Pitaro, Adam Silver and Mark Shapiro to name a few– right to their inbox. Click here to sign up.

CNBC plans to launch additional verticals in the coming months, leveraging its existing expertise and incorporating notable voices and thought leaders to delve further into critical content areas.