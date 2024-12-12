EditShare announces Brad Turner as new CEO

EditShare, a provider of collaborative workflow solutions from storyboard to screen, announced the appointment of Brad Turner as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective December 8, 2024. Brad succeeds Ramu Potarazu, who is transitioning from his role as CEO and will continue to contribute to EditShare’s vision and strategy as a member of its board of directors.

“I’ve truly cherished my time leading the day-to-day operations,” says Potarazu, “and as I transition to the Board of Directors to focus on guiding our innovation strategically, I’m thrilled to warmly welcome Brad as he steps into the daily leadership CEO role. I wish him every success in this next chapter.”

Brad joins with significant experience in growing software businesses. He previously served as the general manager of Harris Broadcast’s media software business and held leadership roles in digital analytics, digital document management, and information services businesses. Most recently, he founded and ran Turner Advisors, a sales and marketing strategy consultancy serving mid-market software companies. His track record of aligning business goals with market opportunities has consistently delivered outstanding results, making him a valuable addition to EditShare’s leadership team.

Brad’s appointment signals an exciting new phase for EditShare as the company continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance collaboration and streamline workflows.

“Having previously served in the media and entertainment technology sector, I am excited to re-enter the industry and join a leader like EditShare,” says Brad. “They are at the forefront of cutting-edge technology from ingest right through to delivery and at every stage in between. I’m looking forward to working with the team to build on what is already an envious product portfolio.”

EditShare’s portfolio includes scalable solutions designed to meet the demands of modern media production. From award-winning storage systems to robust media asset management, and review and approvals platforms, the company remains committed to empowering content creators with tools that simplify storytelling.