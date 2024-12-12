EMG / Gravity Media expands presence in the U.S. with new team appointments and office location in Nashville

EMG / Gravity Media expanded its presence in the USA following the appointments of Nathan Spencer and Chris Martin, plus the opening of its new office in Nashville, Tennessee.

These milestones underscore the combined Group’s commitment to growth and continued success in serving its clients across the United States and globally.

Team appointments strengthen leadership team

To further bolster its capabilities, EMG / Gravity Media appointed Nathan Spencer as Managing Director in September 2024 and most recently Chris Martin as Commercial Director, to its USA leadership team.

Nathan brings over 30 years of experience in the media and broadcast industry, with a proven track record of delivering successful business transformations, driving operational excellence, and fostering innovative solutions. He will continue to play a pivotal role in overseeing all aspects of EMG / Gravity Media’s business in America, including strategic planning, business development, and operational management.

Chris Martin joins the team with an extensive background in live sports and entertainment, having previously worked at Lagardere Sports, SFX Sports Group and ProServ. He will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of commercial strategies to drive EMG / Gravity Media’s growth, fostering key client relationships, and ensuring the company’s overall profitability and market expansion.

Eamonn Curtin, Chief Commercial Director commented:

“We are thrilled to have Nathan and Chris as part of our senior team based in the USA. Their leadership, expertise, and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and elevate the company’s strategic vision. Their appointments will help propel EMG / Gravity Media to even greater success as we navigate the next phase of growth.”

New office location in Nashville

In conjunction with these key hires, EMG / Gravity Media is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Nashville, Tennessee. The new Nashville office is located in the heart of the vibrant and rapidly growing city and serves as a hub for EMG / Gravity Media’s operations in the Southeast region.

Advertisement

This expansion will enable the combined Group to better serve its existing clients, attract new business opportunities, and tap into the rich pool of local talent that Nashville has to offer.

Nathan Spencer, Managing Director of EMG / Gravity Media in the USA stated:

“We are excited to establish our new office in Nashville, a city known for its dynamic business environment and vibrant culture. This expansion represents a crucial step in our growth strategy, allowing us to be closer to our clients and partners, and provide enhanced services with a local touch. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Nashville business community.”

Driven by their dedication to excellence, customer-centric approach, and cutting-edge solutions, the new Nashville office is a testament to its ongoing commitment to expanding their footprint and investing in regions with high potential for growth and development.

EMG / Gravity Media’s service offerings

The combined group creates thousands of hours of programming and original content for a wide range of clients. From full live remote production to internet streams, design and graphics to fast turnaround highlights, from the outset, the talented team generates ideas and creates engaging content for multiple platforms.

In addition, EMG / Gravity Media focuses on providing equipment, production facilities and project management. Delivering end-to-end services span consultancy, planning and design through to set-up, pre-production, logistics, crewing and onsite infrastructure for large-scale events on location across the globe.

Through its offerings EMG / Gravity Media is currently involved in capturing live sporting and entertainment productions across the globe including the NFL, College Sports, Basketball, esports and entertainment shows including major award ceremonies in the USA to name a few.

In the USA, EMG / Gravity Media serves the market with their extensive fleet of mobile units which have all been designed and built with a deep understanding of all broadcast environments. Equipped with the most advanced HD and 4K technology available, the Mobile Units are crewed by highly experienced supervisors and engineers who are skilled in supporting a wide range of productions.

In addition, the Group offers a unique Managed Service solution which has become an increasingly popular option with clients where their specialist teams install and integrate permanent studio facilities and production workflows, and then manage those facilities for clients. This full-service offering allows clients to focus entirely on programming, leaving the technical and infrastructure responsibilities to the talented EMG / Gravity Media team.