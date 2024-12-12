Live Media Group adds Ryan Jones as SVP

Live Media Group, leader in live broadcast solutions and event production, has appointed former NEP Group leader Ryan Jones as Senior Vice President of Internal Operations, effective January 1, 2025. He will report to Michael Sullivan, President, Live Media Group. With nearly two decades of experience in engineering, operations, and management, Jones will spearhead the company’s internal processes, ensuring Live Media Group remains at the forefront of production services in the live event production industry.

The addition of Jones comes as Live Media Group continues to grow within the sports and entertainment markets — evidenced by recent significant upgrades to its production truck fleet and the addition of new production control rooms at its Nashville office, which is home to its TNDV entertainment division. Last year, Live Media Group launched GameTime Productions, which offers clients a dedicated team of professionals for fully produced live events. Jones’ background in systems integration, operational, and engineering leadership makes him an ideal choice to help further this momentum.

Jones spent 19 years at NEP Group, where he most recently served as Director of Systems Integration, managing complex timelines, stakeholder communication, and ensuring project designs aligned with client needs. In his new role, Jones will oversee internal processes, manage truck maintenance and new builds, and lead major system integration projects. He’ll also develop project budgets and schedules, ensuring deadlines and costs are met while guiding his team to achieve critical milestones efficiently. In addition, he’ll serve on Live Media Group’s senior strategy team, helping further growth across the company.

“Live Media Group stands out for its drive and hard work. This is a philosophy that I’m very drawn to, and I’m excited to bring my systems integration and engineering skills to such an innovative team. Additionally, the transformation and momentum that has begun at Live Media Group is palpable. I’m thrilled to be a part of this team and help us continue to grow. I’m looking forward to working across all departments to ensure the company stays aligned with its goals and continues to deliver premier customer service,” commented Jones.

Michael Sullivan, President at Live Media Group said, “Ryan’s technical acumen in engineering and systems integration coupled with leadership experience makes him a perfect fit for this role. His ability to lead large teams, manage complex projects, and execute innovative solutions will strengthen our operations and ensure we continue delivering the highest-quality services to our clients. Aside from his technical skills, Ryan is someone who genuinely cares about people and inspires and works well with others. He has a positive attitude and is a natural fit for our team culture. I have no doubt Ryan will play a key role in driving excellence, championing our revitalized culture and supporting our long-term vision and growth.”