Zero Density has marked first anniversary of Reality5 with three updates across its ecosystem

Zero Density, a leader in integrated virtual production and real-time motion graphics solutions, announced the launch of three new product versions during the one-year anniversary of Reality5. Zero Density’s real-time virtual production platform, Reality, and the Unreal Motion Design-based real-time motion graphics platform Lino are now able to make virtual productions more efficient while increasing the quality.

Two Reality versions are now supported simultaneously

Exactly a year ago, Zero Density introduced Reality5’s architecture, built on the real-time, node-based operating system NODOS. At that time, the company committed to keeping pace with Epic Games’ Unreal Engine releases. Now, with the release of Unreal Engine 5.5, that same architecture has achieved something extraordinary: supporting two Unreal versions simultaneously using the same backend technology. This advancement allows users to continue working on their Reality 5.4 projects with enhanced stability and performance while also beginning to explore Unreal 5.5 and its new features.

Solution Manager for Virtual Production at Zero Density, Roel Bartstra, emphasizes the transformative potential of Unreal Engine 5.5: “Unreal Engine 5.5 marks a revolutionary advancement in virtual production lighting, reflections, and shadows. The introduction of MegaLights allows for the addition of hundreds of dynamic, shadow-casting lights without performance constraints, enabling lighting artists to focus on enhancing realism rather than overcoming technical limitations.”

Bartstra also highlights the power of integrating Zero Density’s EVO II render hardware platform with Reality 5.5:

“If you combine these new rendering approaches with our EVO II render hardware, these enhancements deliver a significant performance boost while creating more realistic assets, empowering our users to craft environments that are truly lifelike.”

Lino 5.5: Broadcast-ready real-time motion graphics based on Unreal

Lino 5.5, the first official release of Zero Density’s real-time motion graphics solution based on Unreal Motion Design, introduces significant efficiencies for broadcasters by enabling the creation of all broadcast graphics within Unreal Engine. Integrated with Zero Density’s control interface, Reality Hub, Lino seamlessly adapts to both basic and advanced broadcast environments, including those utilizing newsroom computer systems (NRCS) and automation platforms. This integration streamlines workflows, reduces operational complexity, and enhances the quality and consistency of broadcast graphics.

“Lino 5.5 introduces a new era of efficiency and graphics quality for broadcasters, offering a real alternative to legacy broadcast graphics solutions that have dominated the market for decades,” says Solution Manager Faraz Qayyum “With its seamless integration into broadcast workflows, unmatched real-time performance, and the intuitive Unreal Motion Design interface, Lino 5.5 allows broadcasters to enhance their graphics production while simplifying operations. This new platform empowers graphics teams to deliver stunning visuals faster and more efficiently than ever before, redefining what’s possible in broadcast graphics.”

Availability

Lino is available through both subscription and perpetual licensing options. The subscription plan starts at $955 per month and includes the high-end EVO II render hardware. Both Reality 5.4 SP3 and Reality 5.5 are now available for download. Members of the Open Studio License Program—a program that allows eligible users to access Zero Density’s software at no cost—can obtain their distributions from GitHub.

