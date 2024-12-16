Mediaproxy receives approval for Dolby decoders, now supports Dolby codecs

Mediaproxy, which provides software-based IP compliance solutions, announced that it has been awarded formal approval by Dolby for the Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby AC-4 decoders. This development adds support for all Dolby’s distribution codecs and the Dolby Atmos immersive audio format to the LogServer compliance monitoring software platform and Monwall multiviewer.

Dolby is the leading developer of Next Generation Audio (NGA) technologies for cinema, broadcast, streaming, music and gaming. Its Dolby Atmos immersive system features on major feature films and is also a key element in many movies and high-end drama series streamed on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio (OBA) format that is also a feature of Dolby AC-4, which offers a wide range of features including dialogue intelligibility, audio description and alternative languages and commentaries, all with a high degree of personalization.

The Dolby AC-4 codec is part of the approval Mediaproxy has received from Dolby, along with its other key compression technologies: AC-3 (also known as Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound) and E-AC3, branded as Dolby Digital Plus, which supports up to 15.1 audio channels. The LogServer suite of software, including its Monwall multiviewer, now provides full monitoring and analysis of all these formats and the multiple channels and audio objects that comprise them.

Mediaproxy’s chief executive, Erik Otto, adds, “Dolby is not only a highly respected brand in the professional broadcasting and audio worlds, but also a name recognized by consumers as a guarantee of high quality and exciting sound. We are extremely proud to have received approval. As the leading company in our section of professional broadcast engineering, our customers expect us to provide the highest possible standard in our product. Having attained Dolby approval underlines our on-going commitment to engineering excellence.”