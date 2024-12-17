Boost Graphics, subsidiary of EMG / Gravity Media, delivers graphics for major English football league

Boost Graphics, the specialist international graphics and virtual production subsidiary of EMG / Gravity Media, a force in production and content and media services and facilities, announced the successful delivery of immersive virtual experience for a major English football league.

Utilising a powerful combination of industry-leading software and gaming technology, Boost Graphics has crafted immersive, real-time visuals that elevate the viewer experience for one of the most-watched football leagues in the world.

The Boost Graphics team employed a sophisticated blend of tools and innovative use of advanced software including Unreal Engine, Cesium, Google Maps, MapBox, Cinema 4D, After Effects, and Premiere, to create dynamic and visually engaging content.

This seamless integration of multiple platforms allowed for a fast turn over and high-quality visual output, setting a new standard in sports broadcasting.

One of the unique standout features of this project was the creation of detailed nighttime maps. These maps required the meticulous manual placement of stadium lights, leveraging image references of both the stadiums and surrounding streets to ensure a highly realistic representation. The inclusion of streetlights across various cities, along with the accurate depiction of seas and rivers, was achieved through advanced MapBox data integration and the creative use of custom shaders.

These enhanced graphics provide significant benefits for broadcasters, rightsholders, football teams, venues, and viewers alike. All now experience a clearer sense of the geographic layout of different stadiums and their relative distances – some of which are much closer than many people realise. The new visuals immerse viewers, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of the locations, bringing them closer to the action.

Expanding EMG / Gravity Media’s footprint facilitating coverage of the top tier English league, this marks Boost Graphic’s second year providing graphics. During 2023, the specialist team produced 12 animations showcasing what could be achieve. This year, they significantly expanded the project, creating 80 new variants to elevate the viewing experience.

Whilst these services are currently being used exclusively for the Premier League, Boost Graphics is actively exploring opportunities to expand its offerings to other sports leagues and regions in the near future, which can also bring additional commercial opportunities for the rightsholder by displaying ads or promoting brand identities.

Advertisement

Frank Temmerman, Manager at Boost based in Belgium commented: “Our team had a great time working closely with our client and diving into the world of English football. After this project, we now know our way around the UK better than ever. It’s been an exciting journey to bring these iconic stadiums and cities to life in a way that adds value to both broadcasters and fans.”

As Boost Graphics continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in digital media, the team remains committed to delivering unparalleled experiences through technology, design, and innovation. This project serves as a powerful testament to what can be accomplished now that the EMG and Gravity Media have combined forces, showcasing the enhanced capabilities and innovative potential of our unified teams.