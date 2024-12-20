NewsNation’s ‘Dan Abrams Live’ ending

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Dan Abrams is ending his nightly primetime show on NewsNation but will continue to contribute to the network.

“Dan Abrams Live,” which launched back in 2021, will no longer appear on the schedule after February 2025. An exact end date was not given.

During an on-air announcement, Abrams noted that his involvement in a slew of other ventures is the reason he’s giving up the show.

Abrams founded Abrams Media and serves as publisher of the Mediate of Law & Crime Network websites. He also runs Bottle Raiders in addition to serving as chief legal affairs anchor for ABC News, hosting “On Patrol Live” on Reelz and hosting a daily SiriusXM radio show.

All of these projects keep him very busy, he noted on air, but also says he’s being realistic about how much he can get done in a day.

“Dan Abrams Live” currently occupies the plum 9 p.m. eastern spot on the network.

Sources say the show was getting around 90,000 live viewers on average.

By comparison, other reports indicate Abrams’ 9 p.m. rival “The Source” on CNN, is averaging around 600,000, while top-rated Fox averages over 3 million viewers each night during the same time.

Abrams did not mention ratings being a factor in the decision to end the show, though it’s hard to imagine a well-performing show would have been the first thing he’d give up.

Meanwhile, it’s not immediately clear what would replace Abrams at 9 p.m., with the network making no formal announcement on its plans.

It’s possible the hour could convert to a more headline-focused format to differentiate between other cable news networks. That said, many networks, including NewsNation itself, have experimented with evening and primetime news programs in the past but none continue to air to this day.

The network could also move one of its other shows into the timeslot, including Chris Cuomo’s 8 p.m. show “Cuomo.” Cuomo renewed his contract with the network earlier this week, so the show’s future appears solid.

Another option would be to recruit new talent and create an entirely new program, though there has been no official word of any potential hires.