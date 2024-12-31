Former ABC, CNN anchor Aaron Brown dies

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Former ABC and CNN anchor Aaron Brown has died at 76, his family confirmed.

Brown died Dec. 29, 2024, according to his family.

Born in 1948, Brown started his broadcasting career in radio before becoming a popular personality in Seattle, where he worked at both KING and KIRO between 1976 and 1991.

ABC News hired him to serve as founding anchor of “World News Now,” its irreverent overnight newscast. He would also report for the network and eventually became anchor of weekend editions of “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America.”

In 2001, he jumped to CNN, where he played a key role in the network’s coverage of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. He also anchored “NewsNight” for the network, which was formatted as its signature primetime broadcast. He was also tasked with leading coverage of major events and breaking news (this iteration of “NewsNight” is largely unrelated to the current program “CNN NewsNight” anchored by Abby Phillip and is not connected to the BBC News program of the same name).

He remained on-air at CNN until 2005, with “Anderson Cooper 360” replacing “NewsNight.” After waiting for his CNN contract to expire in 2007, he landed the role of anchor of the PBS show “Wide Angle.”

Brown is survived by his wife, Charlotte Raynor, and daughter.

Brown’s death marks the second broadcaster to die in late 2024, with CBS Sports anchor Greg Gumbel dying Dec 27, 2024.

