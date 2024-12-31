Gray renews ABC affiliation deals

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Television Inc. has renewed its affiliate agreements with ABC through Dec. 31, 2028; it was announced on Dec. 30, 2024.

The deal between Gray, which is known as Gray Media, includes all 25 of its ABC-affiliated stations.

“We are pleased to announce the further extension of our decades-long relationship with Disney for ABC station affiliations,” said Gray’s President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney, in a statement. “These agreements recognize our ABC affiliates’ commitment to public service and will help them continue to serve their communities.”

“Disney/ABC is incredibly proud of our long-established partnership with Gray to serve 25 outstanding communities across the country,” commented Susi D’Ambra-Coplan, SVP, affiliate relations, The Walt Disney Company. “With this new agreement, we couldn’t be more pleased to pair our best-in-class network shows, news and sports with their invaluable local programming for many more years to come.”

The ABC-affiliated television stations covered by the new agreements are:

WWSB Tampa-St. Petersburg (Sarasota)

WBAY, Green Bay-Appleton

WTVG Toledo

KSPR-LD Springfield, MO

KCRG Cedar Rapids

KOLO Reno

KTRE and KLTV Tyler-Longview

WPTA Ft. Wayne

KSFY and KPRY Sioux Falls

WGGB Springfield-Holyoke, MA

WEEK Peoria

WTVM Columbus, GA-Opelika, AL

KNOE Monroe-El Dorado

KSWO Wichita Falls & Lawton

WALB-D2 Albany, GA

WLOX Biloxi-Gulfport

WCJB Gainesville

WDAM-D2 Hattiesburg-Laurel

KOTA, KHSD and KSGW Rapid City

WHSV Harrisonburg

KAIT Jonesboro

WBKO Bowling Green

KGNS Laredo

KJCT-LD Grand Junction-Montrose

WTOK Meridian

The agreement does not cover Gray’s stations that are affiliated with NBC, CBS, Fox or other networks or that operate independently.