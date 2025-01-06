Roku launches analytics and data platform, Roku Data Cloud

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Roku has introduced a data analytics platform that connects advertisers and publishers with streaming viewership data from its operating system, aiming to enhance connected TV measurement.

The Roku Data Cloud provides access to information about viewing habits and preferences through a clean room environment. Advertisers can use this data for campaign planning, optimization and measurement through the Roku Exchange advertising marketplace.

“Starting with Roku Exchange, we have been working for greater interoperability in the entire programmatic ecosystem, and Roku Data Cloud is the perfect next step on delivering business outcomes for our advertisers,” said Miles Fisher of Roku.

“We believe Roku is in the best position to help advertisers reach consumers and is shepherding digital precision to the largest screen at home. We are committed to making Roku more accessible and performant, and Roku Data Cloud is a milestone of progress.”

Initial partners include measurement firms Innovid and iSpot.TV, agency groups Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and PMG, and the Yahoo demand-side platform (DSP).

The platform aims to address measurement challenges in streaming TV advertising by providing data about viewer behavior and ad performance. Partners can analyze viewing patterns and campaign results to adjust their advertising strategies.

Omnicom Media Group will integrate Roku’s viewer data into its Omni operating system for campaign planning. PMG will incorporate the data into its Alli platform for audience analysis.

Yahoo DSP’s integration includes three components: enabling Yahoo ConnectID in the Roku Data Cloud, connecting Roku Exchange to Yahoo Backstage, and activating Roku audience segments in Yahoo’s DSP.

Measurement firms Innovid and iSpot.TV will use the platform to share campaign performance data. This integration allows the Roku Exchange to optimize for metrics including reach and conversions.

“As the TV streaming landscape matures, advertisers demand holistic measurement that clearly analyzes the ad campaigns’ impact on desired business outcomes,” said Stuart Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships at iSpot.

The platform launch comes as advertisers increase streaming TV investments and seek more detailed performance data. Roku reports it operates the most-used TV operating system in the United States.