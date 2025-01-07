Meredith Vieira’s husband dies

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Richard Cohen, a respected journalist and the husband of former “Today” show anchor Meredith Vieira, passed away on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2024, at the age of 76, it was reported Jan. 7, 2025.

Cohen had been living with multiple sclerosis for over five decades and had survived two cancer diagnoses. He reportedly died after battling pneumonia for several weeks, an illness that people living with M.S. are especially susceptible to.

Cohen and Vieira shared a remarkable 38-year marriage, during which they raised three children: Ben, Gabe and Lily.

His career as a journalist included significant contributions to CBS News, and his life story became a beacon of strength for those living with chronic illnesses. He often spoke about his experiences, emphasizing the importance of openness about health challenges.

Cohen revealed his M.S. diagnosis to Vieira early in their relationship, a candid moment that solidified their bond.

In addition to his journalism career, Cohen authored books addressing his health journey, aiming to inspire others to confront challenges with honesty and courage. His M.S. caused him to become legally blind, which was the topic of one of his books.

Cohen and Vieria were married on June 14, 1986.

The couple lived in Irvington, New York, and had three children. Their middle child, Gabe Cohen, has worked as a reporter at KHQ in Spokane, Washington, and KOMO in Seattle. He is now a reporter for CNN based in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

No funeral or memorial service plans were immediately available. Cohen’s death was kept relatively quiet since Dec. 24. News programs began reporting the news in January 2025.