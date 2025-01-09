CES 2025: Disney, Roku, Tubi report updated user metrics

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Multiple streaming platforms released user statistics during CES 2025, providing insight into the current state of streaming viewership across different business models.

Disney Advertising reported its streaming platforms, including Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, averaged 157 million monthly active users globally and 112 million domestically over the past six months. The company detailed its measurement methodology, stating it counts active accounts that view ad-supported content for more than 10 seconds, then applies a multiplier of 2.6 users per account based on survey data from 13,000 respondents aged 18-64.

In the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) segment, Tubi reported 97 million monthly active users and over 10 billion streaming hours in 2024, up from 78 million users in mid-2024.

Samsung TV Plus disclosed 88 million monthly active users as of October, while Roku announced reaching 90 million streaming households globally in early January, representing approximately half of U.S. broadband households according to the company.

For comparison, Netflix reported 70 million monthly active users in November. Paramount’s Pluto TV has not updated its user numbers since May 2023, when it reported 80 million monthly active users.

The variance in metrics – with some platforms reporting households, others active users and still others using custom definitions – presents challenges for direct platform comparisons. Additionally, the methodologies for calculating these figures differ across services.

Industry analysts note these numbers come as streaming platforms face increasing pressure to demonstrate growth amid rising content costs and competition for advertising revenue. The metrics also reflect the broader shift from traditional linear television to streaming distribution models.

The data release coincides with broader industry changes, as paid streaming services increasingly pursue bundling strategies while FAST platforms expand their content offerings to attract cost-conscious viewers.

Advertisement