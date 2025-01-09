CES 2025: Programmatic advertising expands across premium video, live events and streaming

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

New ad tech partnerships and programmatic advertising platforms were in full force at CES 2025 as the global programmatic market continues its expansion.

According to a recent report from Research and Markets, the programmatic market will reach $116.57 billion by 2029, up from $49.25 billion in 2023.

At CES 2025, Comcast announced Universal Ads, a platform connecting major media companies to streamline premium video advertising purchases. Initial partners include Fox Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Roku, AMC Networks, A+E, DirecTV, TelevisaUnivision and Xumo.

The Universal Ads platform includes a self-service buying tool and plans to offer automated AI-driven TV commercial production. The system will provide access to premium video inventory reaching more than 90% of U.S. households, according to Comcast. About 20% of premium video is currently traded programmatically, compared to 75% of connected TV ads overall, as reported by the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Disney expanded its advertising capabilities for live events through new third-party partnerships and a certification program for live sports and entertainment. Google’s Display & Video 360, The Trade Desk, and Yahoo DSP received certification from Disney, with Magnite serving as the only third-party supply-side partner at launch.

The certification program enables partners to handle large-scale inventory in live programming and pre-ingest pre-approved creative messages for automatic placement. The system allows for dynamic pricing reflecting real-time changes in supply and demand during live events.

Yahoo DSP announced integrations with Roku’s advertising ecosystem, including Yahoo ConnectID integration in the Roku Data Cloud, Roku Exchange connection to Yahoo Backstage, and Roku audience segment activation in Yahoo’s DSP.

Roku unveiled its Data Cloud analytics platform, providing streaming viewership data access through a clean room environment. The platform connects with measurement firms Innovid and iSpot.TV, and agency groups Omnicom Media Group and PMG.

DirecTV Advertising introduced programmatic access to its linear satellite advertising inventory, enabling automated campaign execution across its traditional TV platform. The system, which uses DirecTV Axis ad technology, launched with initial partners Publicis Media Exchange, Magnite and Basis Technologies.

According to Comscore data, traditional linear TV generates nearly six times more ad impressions than streaming platforms.

Xumo, the Comcast-Charter Communications joint venture, announced an expanded partnership with Google TV Freeplay to monetize more than 160 free ad-supported streaming television channels. The company will manage advertising sales for all Google TV Freeplay FAST channels, which will carry “provided by Xumo” branding.

Broadcast providers are responding to increased demand for automated advertising systems across traditional and streaming platforms to compete with social media. A 2024 Comcast Advertising study of 250 performance-based advertisers found that 50% of advertisers with minimal TV experience reported diminishing returns from social media, with 89% indicating they would consider TV advertising.