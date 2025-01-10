U.S. networks offer extended coverage of Carter funeral

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Most major U.S. networks offered extended coverage of the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Jan. 9, 2025, including carrying much of the procession and service live.

The networks opened coverage with imagery of Carter’s life combined with various serious cuts of music.

CBS News

ABC News

NBC News

CNN

Fox’s cable network opted to focus its Jan. 9 coverage on the California wildfires and the funeral, dipping in and out of both stories throughout the proceedings.