U.S. networks offer extended coverage of Carter funeral
Most major U.S. networks offered extended coverage of the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter Jan. 9, 2025, including carrying much of the procession and service live.
The networks opened coverage with imagery of Carter’s life combined with various serious cuts of music.
CBS News
ABC News
NBC News
CNN
Fox’s cable network opted to focus its Jan. 9 coverage on the California wildfires and the funeral, dipping in and out of both stories throughout the proceedings.
