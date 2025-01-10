L.A.’s ABC station experiencing transmitter issues due to fire

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC’s KABC station in Los Angeles has been experiencing technical issues with its over-the-air signal due to the Eaton Fire.

Like multiple other L.A.-area radio and TV stations, KABC has its transmitter on Mt. Wilson, located north of downtown, which is very close to the encroaching fire line.

It was not immediately clear what the specific issue is, but the station acknowledged on its website that its over the air signal was experiencing issues starting Jan. 10, 2025.

Viewers were advised to watch on the station’s website or app. The station’s feed is also available on local cable and satellite services, which should not be affected.

Issues with L.A.-area signals were largely expected as the flames began coming closer to Mt. Wilson, which has several sites dedicated to broadcast towers for local radio and TV stations as well as communications and other services.

The station, like most others in the region, are offering vital extended coverage of the wildfires to help keep the public informed of important safety and weather information.

It was not immediately clear if the tower has sustained any damage or if a power or other issue could be affecting the signal. It’s also not clear how long it might take for the signal to be fully restored and much of that timeline could depend on the path the fire ultimately takes.

KABC will likely work as quickly as possible to restore over the air broadcasting once the area has been deemed safe or an alternate site can be established.

