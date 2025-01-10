PrimeTime Lighting introduces Niagara cyc wall lights

PrimeTime Lighting Systems has introduced the Niagara series, aimed at light for cyc walls and green screen applications.

The Niagara presents a downward wash of high-indexing light and was named for its continuous wash like Niagara Falls.

“Our new Niagara cyc wall lights are distinctively engineered lighting instruments. The Niagara 40’s can be spaced 8 to 10 ft. apart for an even wash top to bottom and side to side. The light stays close to the wall allowing talent to be lit separately,” said PrimeTime CEO Glen Harn.

Niagara 20 Green Screen Cyc Wall Light Key features

Uncompromised engineering standards – NO FAN, no noise, no vibration

FIVE-YEAR Warranty

Energy-efficient – saves power by only drawing 90 Watts

Highest quality Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – 50,000 hour rated lifetime

High Color Rendering Index of 95+ (95+ CRI)

Built by hand in America with PrimeTime’s legacy of high performance, superior quality, and durability

Available in Tungsten or Daylight color temperature

Passive cooling – all of our LED products stay cool and bright because of our innovative engineering

Long lasting LED saves on staff maintenance

Equipped with DMX and digital display interface

Niagara 40 Green Screen Cyc Wall Light Key features

Uncompromised engineering standards – NO FAN, no noise, no vibration

FIVE-YEAR Warranty

Energy-efficient – saves power by only drawing 180 Watts

Highest quality Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – 50,000 hour rated lifetime

High Color Rendering Index of 95+ (95+ CRI)

No Fan! Passive cooling, completely silent

Built by hand in America with PrimeTime’s legacy of high performance, superior quality, and durability

Available in Tungsten or Daylight color temperature

Long lasting LED saves on staff maintenance

Equipped with DMX and digital display interface

Niagara cyc wall/green screen lights are built to order in Dallas, TX with materials sourced in the United States wherever possible. DMX controls are built in the northern U.S. Metal is laser cut in Dallas, fabricated in PrimeTime’s Dallas factory, and powder coated at a Dallas facility.

Harn added, “lights are assembled in our Dallas plant by dedicated employees that have been with us since the 90s. The Niagara is a breakthrough light that’s destined to become the industry standard in a short amount of time.”

