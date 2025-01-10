PrimeTime Lighting introduces Niagara cyc wall lights
PrimeTime Lighting Systems has introduced the Niagara series, aimed at light for cyc walls and green screen applications.
The Niagara presents a downward wash of high-indexing light and was named for its continuous wash like Niagara Falls.
“Our new Niagara cyc wall lights are distinctively engineered lighting instruments. The Niagara 40’s can be spaced 8 to 10 ft. apart for an even wash top to bottom and side to side. The light stays close to the wall allowing talent to be lit separately,” said PrimeTime CEO Glen Harn.
Niagara 20 Green Screen Cyc Wall Light Key features
- Uncompromised engineering standards – NO FAN, no noise, no vibration
- FIVE-YEAR Warranty
- Energy-efficient – saves power by only drawing 90 Watts
- Highest quality Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – 50,000 hour rated lifetime
- High Color Rendering Index of 95+ (95+ CRI)
- Built by hand in America with PrimeTime’s legacy of high performance, superior quality, and durability
- Available in Tungsten or Daylight color temperature
- Passive cooling – all of our LED products stay cool and bright because of our innovative engineering
- Long lasting LED saves on staff maintenance
- Equipped with DMX and digital display interface
Niagara 40 Green Screen Cyc Wall Light Key features
- Uncompromised engineering standards – NO FAN, no noise, no vibration
- FIVE-YEAR Warranty
- Energy-efficient – saves power by only drawing 180 Watts
- Highest quality Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – 50,000 hour rated lifetime
- High Color Rendering Index of 95+ (95+ CRI)
- No Fan! Passive cooling, completely silent
- Built by hand in America with PrimeTime’s legacy of high performance, superior quality, and durability
- Available in Tungsten or Daylight color temperature
- Long lasting LED saves on staff maintenance
- Equipped with DMX and digital display interface
Niagara cyc wall/green screen lights are built to order in Dallas, TX with materials sourced in the United States wherever possible. DMX controls are built in the northern U.S. Metal is laser cut in Dallas, fabricated in PrimeTime’s Dallas factory, and powder coated at a Dallas facility.
Harn added, “lights are assembled in our Dallas plant by dedicated employees that have been with us since the 90s. The Niagara is a breakthrough light that’s destined to become the industry standard in a short amount of time.”
Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox.
Categories
Broadcast Lighting Design, Industry Feed, Lighting and Lighting Design
The content on this page is provided by the featured companies. NewscastStudio cannot guarantee the accuracy or veracity of any claims about products or services made in this content. The views expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the views of NewscastStudio or its team. This content may contain trademarks owned by third parties, and those marks are the property of those companies.