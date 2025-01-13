Chuck Todd reportedly looking to exit NBC News for new gig later this year

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Chuck Todd, NBC News‘ chief political analyst and former moderator of “Meet the Press,” will leave the network at the end of his current deal, Semafor has reported.

Todd, who started at NBC back in 2007, has reportedly notified executives at other media outlets that he will not renew his current deal with the network when it expires later in 2025, seemingly opening the gates to discussions about him jumping to another network or production.

Neither Todd nor NBC would confirm anything about his future at the network and it is not immediately clear if Todd’s contract allows him to open discussion with other networks while still finishing out his current deal. It’s also not clear if NBC has the right to match any offers he might receive.

Todd left the “MTP” moderator chair in 2023, saying at the time he wanted to be able to spend more time with his family while still remaining active within the network.

He went out of his way to explain the decision to leave was his own — and publicly supported his successor, Kristen Welker.

Since Todd’s departure, “MTP” has regularly improved its performance in the adults 25-54 demo for the first time in three seasons, scoring key growth over ABC’s “This Week.”

Meanwhile, Todd is said to be exploring a wide range of other options for the next step in his career, including both traditional networks and digital offerings.

Todd’s departure from one of the network’s flagship shows was followed by “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb leaving the show Jan. 10, 2024, after working at the network since 1998 and co-anchoring the mornign show since 2018. Kotb is expected to remain with NBC in some capacity, though the network has not announced its plans for her.

Like Kotb, Todd has stuck around NBC News, showing up on panels for both NBC and MSNBC shows, including bringing his political expertise to the network’s coverage of the 2024 election.