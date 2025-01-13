Fox announces updated afternoon, weekend lineups

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox’s conservative cable network has announced an updated schedule lineup that affects its weekday afternoon and weekend programming.

Schedule changes were announced by CEO Suzanne Scott Jan. 13, 2025.

Starting Jan. 21, 2025, “The Will Cain Show” will launch at 4 p.m. weekdays, taking the place of “Your World,” and will feature “conversations with newsmakers from across politics, business, culture and sports, ‘The Will Cain Show’ will offer a comprehensive look at the news of the day in a signature podcast style,” according to the network. Cain will continue to host the podcast version of his show Monday through Thursdays.

The show will be hosted by current “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Will Cain, who will make his last appearance on that show Jan. 18, 2025.

Cain will be replaced on the weekend morning show by Charlie Hurt, who is currently a contributor to the network. As part of this new role, Hurt will depart his role as opinion editor at The Washington Times. Rachel Campos-Duffy will continue as co-host.

Other weekend schedule changes include expanding “The Fox Report” and “The Big Weekend Show” to two hours each on Saturday and Sunday starting Jan. 18.

“The Fox Report” will air from 3 to 5 p.m. eastern and “The Big Weekend Show” will run from to 6 to 8 p.m. eastern.

“Fox News Live” will continue to air from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday with rotating hosts. “Journal Editorial Report” will move to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Advertisement

Fox Business Network personality Dagen McDowell will join the network’s “The Big Money Show” Jan. 27, 2025, which is expanding to two hours, and will continue to host “The Bottom Line.”