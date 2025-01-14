NAB Show 2025: Registration now open, sports conference added

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Registration is now open for the 2025 NAB Show, which will bring together leaders from the global media and entertainment industries in Las Vegas from April 5-9.

Exhibits will run from April 6-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with over 1,300 exhibitors, eight stages of free education, and ten professional conferences scheduled.

The event will focus on industry trends such as sports, artificial intelligence, the creator economy, cloud virtualization, and streaming. A new feature, the Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Experience, is set to provide insights into technological advances and revenue opportunities shaping the sports media landscape.

The Sports Summit, a three-day program, will address topics such as real-time analytics, immersive fan experiences and the implications of athlete-owned media ventures.

NAB Show sports highlights for 2025:

NFL and On-Air Talent: A discussion led by NFL Senior Vice President Tracy Perlman will focus on leveraging on-air talent to enhance audience engagement and fan loyalty.

Growth in Women’s Sports: Jessie Katz of iHeart Women’s Sports will speak on the expanding influence of women’s sports in radio and podcasting, a market predicted to generate $1.28 billion globally in 2024.

AI in Customized Sports Broadcasting: Microsoft will showcase an AI-powered activation offering personalized sports broadcasting tailored to viewer preferences.

AWS F1 Simulators: Attendees can interact with simulations that place fans in the driver’s seat of Formula 1 racing.

Sports Wagering Pavilion: A dedicated space will focus on innovations in sports wagering and monetizing fan engagement.

Exhibitor Highlights

The show floor will host major brands such as AWS, ARRI, Canon, and Sony, alongside industry players including Grass Valley, LiveU, Panasonic Connect, and Vizrt. Cutting-edge solutions from exhibitors like Zixi and Zero Density will also be featured.

The 2025 NAB Show is expected to draw 65,000 attendees from across the globe, emphasizing collaboration from content creation to monetization. Registration is open at NABShow.com.