Former “30 Rock” star Jack McBrayer channels his inner “Kenneth the Page” in a cheeky new promo for the return of the “NBA on NBC.”

Instead of the hallways of Rock Center, however, McBrayer is depicted taking a group of NBA stars on tour of the Universal backlot.

NBC notably wrestled a key chunk of NBA rights away from Warner Bros. Discovery and is expected to begin carrying games again in the fall of 2025.