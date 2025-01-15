SRT milestones: Appear endeavors to improve broadcast reliability

Appear, a global leader in live production technology, is marking continued success in its hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) with key partnerships and deployments globally. A new deployment with Brazil’s Grupo RBS, combined with insights from Mobilelinks, Norlys, Televarpið, PSSI and Riot Games illustrates the impact of SRT on media transport worldwide.

Appear launched its hardware-accelerated SRT technology in February 2023, fundamentally shifting how media and entertainment organizations transport high-quality video over cost-effective Internet links. Since then, Appear’s SRT solutions have revolutionized operations for broadcasters globally, enabling significant cost reductions while improving flexibility, density, and performance.

Grupo RBS: Redefining efficiency with centralized playout

A notable highlight of Appear’s SRT momentum is the deployment with Grupo RBS, one of Brazil’s leading media groups. By leveraging Appear’s hardware-accelerated SRT solutions, Grupo RBS centralized its Master Control Room (MCR) and playout operations from 12 dispersed locations into a single super-playout centre in Porto Alegre.

“Centralizing our MCR and playout operations required a robust solution that could seamlessly connect multiple feeds across the South of Brazil,” said Roberto Hoffman, Engineering Manager at Grupo RBS. “Appear’s SRT-enabled X Platform meant we could integrate feeds from different interfaces and sources with ease, enhancing our operational efficiency and paving the way for better broadcast experiences in Brazil.”

Appear’s SRT technology empowers Grupo RBS to replace costly satellite and fibre connections, providing the lowest-cost option for high-quality video transport over the public Internet. This deployment enhances the broadcaster’s operational efficiency, reducing points of failure and ensuring broadcast-quality video streams, even over unpredictable networks.

Norlys, Televarpið, and Mobilelinks highlight SRT’s versatility

Since its launch, Appear’s SRT solutions have been trusted by a range of media organizations, including Norlys, Televarpið and Mobilelinks, who have seen first-hand how Appear’s X Platform and SRT innovations drive efficiency and performance.

Televarpið, the receiving end of Norlys’ SRT distribution, shares its experience of using the X Platform and aSRT technology for TV channel distribution from Denmark to the Faroe Islands over the Internet. “We’ve transitioned from satellite reception, which was prone to disruptions during severe weather, particularly snow, to IP based transport using Appear’s SRT implementation on the X Platform. The stability of SRT has been a major improvement,” said Tummas Theodor Tómasson, Lead Engineer at Televarpið.

Mike Jensen, Systems Administrator at Norlys, praised the X Platform’s modularity, density and sustainability credentials, which have helped Norlys deliver broadcast TV services over the Internet, despite capacity and stability challenges: “The value we get from Appear’s aSRT is the density of services handled by a single module, combined with the modular X Platform, allowing us to leverage multiple workflows in each unit,” Jensen explained. “It suits Norlys’ green profile, while enabling costs efficiencies through the reduction in power, cooling, and space requirements. Appear has proven to be a trusted partner, with deep technical expertise and a proactive approach to our needs.”

Appear’s long-standing collaboration with Norlys has resulted in a trusted, ongoing partnership that aligns technological innovation with the company’s sustainability goals. The aSRT gateway solution helps Norlys maintain secure, reliable connections while reducing its operational footprint.

Additionally, Mobilelinks, a leading service provider for live broadcast transmission, recently utilized the X Platform and aSRT module for its Ice Hockey World Championships coverage and mobile DSNG applications. Andreas Langell, CEO of Mobilelinks, shared, “The X Platform is a true toolbox for contribution. During the Ice Hockey World Championships, the aSRT module generated multiple high-quality SRT streams with resilient in-built redundancy over dual connections. Everything just worked.”

PSSI: Delivering live events with precision and reliability

PSSI Global Services, a leader in event management and content delivery, is redefining live event broadcasting by integrating Appear’s hardware-accelerated SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) technology. Renowned for delivering high-profile MMA, wrestling, boxing, and concert events worldwide, PSSI continues to push the boundaries of flexibility and reliability in video transport.

With its ability to deliver SRT streams to audiences worldwide, PSSI leverages 16 audio channels to offer seamless multi-language support, catering to the diverse needs of end customers. This capability allows PSSI to remain a trusted partner for delivering exceptional live content to international audiences.

“Appear’s X Platform and SRT technology have been game-changers for us,” said Bill Sciolla, Vice President-PSSI International Teleport. “We can achieve high-quality, secure video feeds with near-zero latency, even over challenging network environments. This technology expands our global reach while significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional satellite or fibre delivery.”

Adopting Appear’s advanced SRT capabilities has enabled PSSI to meet the increasing demands of live event broadcasting. Whether managing MMA fights, wrestling matches, concerts, or other events, PSSI ensures reliable, cost-efficient, and high-quality video delivery.

Riot Games: Esports broadcasts

Esports giant Riot Games has implemented the SRT-enabled X Platform for live gaming tournaments. These tournaments are known for requiring exceptional precision and low-latency streaming to deliver a top-tier experience to global audiences.

“Our broadcasts require flawless execution, and Appear’s X Platform was the ideal solution on the market that met our demanding requirements,” said James Wyld, Principal Infrastructure Engineer at Riot Games. “We deployed the SRT-enabled X Platform to support encoding, packaging, and delivering over multiple network paths simultaneously, adding a layer of resilience that our broadcasts require. We run a mix of different delivery strategies to support our productions globally, and having a flexible platform allows us to support multiple scenarios in the field. The X Platform’s SRT solution supports multiple network types, providing the best viewing experience we need for our growing audience.”

Appear’s X Platform has empowered Riot Games to deliver immersive esports experiences without compromising quality or reliability. By leveraging the platform’s SRT capabilities, Riot Games ensures robust and secure high-quality video streaming with reduced latency, providing more stable video streaming at scale.

SRT adoption and future outlook

As more broadcasters and media organizations transition to IP-based workflows, Appear’s hardware-accelerated SRT is helping them overcome traditional video transport challenges like network instability, packet loss, and jitter. The technology’s ability to deliver broadcast-quality video over the public Internet, with unmatched scalability and density, is quickly making it the preferred protocol for primary video distribution.

Thomas Bostrøm Jørgensen, CEO of Appear, reflecting on these achievements and Appear’s growth trajectory, said: “SRT has evolved to become a game-changing solution for broadcasters seeking flexibility and cost savings. Our collaboration with partners like Grupo RBS, Norlys, Televarpið, Mobilelinks and Riot Games is a testament to how our SRT-enabled X Platform is delivering on its promise of efficiency, reliability, and scalability. As we look to the future, Appear is committed to expanding our technology offerings and advancing industry standards to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

