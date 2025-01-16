CNN announces key new D.C. assignments ahead of Trump term

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN announced new assignments for its White House and Capitol Hill teams, timed to the start of Donald Trump’s second historic administration and the 119th Congress starting Jan. 20, 2025.

It is common for networks to shuffle high-profile assignments at the White House and Capitol when new administrations take over.

Kaitlan Collins is remaining CNN’s anchor and chief White House correspondent. She will anchor her weekday 9 p.m. eastern program, “The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” while also reporting from the White House on Trump’s second administration across all of CNN’s digital, television and streaming platforms. Collins will predominantly anchor “The Source” from Washington and travel on assignment with Trump for both domestic and international events.

Collins is serving her second term as chief White House correspondent for the network, a deal that also allows her to continue anchoring “The Source.” In between White House tenures, CNN had Collins anchoring its ill-fated morning show “CNN This Morning.”

Kristen Holmes has been named senior White House correspondent. Holmes has deep experience covering Trump for the network, having reported on his 2016 campaign and first term in office. Holmes spent the last two years on the trail reporting on the Trump-Vance campaign and will bring her vast experience covering the Trump and Washington from outside the beltway to CNN’s White House team.

Alayna Treene will serve as a CNN reporter covering the White House. Treene delivered integral coverage of Trump’s 2024 campaign for the network. Prior to joining CNN, Treene covered Trump’s first term in office for Axios where she broke news regarding Trump’s impeachments and behind-the-scenes decision-making.

CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny will also cover the Trump administration from the White House as well as the influence and impact of its policies and politics across the country.

In addition to CNN’s new White House team, a number of the network’s most experienced political reporters will be dedicated to covering crucial aspects and major issues of the new administration, according to the network.

CNN Anchor and Chief Domestic Correspondent Phil Mattingly will focus his cross-platform coverage on the critical topic of the American economy – the issue most Americans consistently deem most important — and how it plays out in the White House, on Capitol Hill and across the nation — building on his in-depth reporting throughout the 2024 election cycle and continuing to connect with audiences via his popular, viral digital video segments. Correspondent Priscilla Alvarez will report extensively on immigration, a topic she has covered for the network since 2019, traveling across the country and along the US-Mexico border to provide first-hand accounts on the ground, and breaking news out of the White House.

Mattingly was formerly co-anchor of “CNN This Morning” alongside Poppy Harlow. After the show ended in its current format, he worked out a deal to remain with the network, but Harlow exited. She later appeared on Amazon Prime Video’s election night coverage hosted by Brian Williams.

Kevin Liptak will serve as CNN’s senior White House reporter. Liptak has covered the White House for CNN since 2013, traveling to nearly every state and more than 45 countries with three US presidents. Liptak reported extensively on Trump’s first term in office including his summits with the North Korean and Russian leaders and his battle with COVID-19.

Betsy Klein will serve as CNN’s senior White House producer. Klein has covered the Biden, Trump and Obama administrations in addition to a range of domestic and foreign policy issues. Klein has reported extensively for the network on America’s first families, numerous historic presidential trips and summits, and the 2020 and 2024 campaigns of Trump, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

CNN Anchor and Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju will continue to lead CNN’s experienced team covering Capitol Hill. Raju is a veteran Washington reporter who has covered Capitol Hill for decades and is known for his ability to capture lawmakers in the hallways and his track record of breaking Congressional news. Raju’s work on the Hill will continue to amplify and inform “Inside Politics Sunday” with Manu Raju.

Lauren Fox will serve as congressional correspondent and continue to build on her years of experience covering Capitol Hill politics across platforms. Annie Grayer who has covered Congress for the network since 2021, and Sarah Ferris who has covered Capitol Hill since 2014, will round out the network’s Capitol Hill team as congressional reporters.