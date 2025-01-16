New Blam release set to improve end-to-end workflow management

Blue Lucy’s recent software update for orchestration, integration and media management platform, Blam, includes a major upgrade to the tasks application that is set to improve customers’ workflow management. The new release combines automated processes with human task management in Blam and integrates with other project management applications, providing end-to-end workflow management capabilities.

In the new version of Blam, the task application has been expanded across the platform so task information is always available and visible to users — like a to-do list that sits alongside the tools and resources needed to complete the work. Opening a task in Blam automatically makes all the required media, metadata and any other assets required to complete the task available to the user. This saves time, reduces user errors and allows teams to focus on more creative work. Once a manual task has been completed, it automatically triggers the next step in the workflow — whether that’s an automated action like transcoding or another task to be completed by a user.

The task functions have also been upgraded to maximize configurability and administrators can set priorities and deadlines, assign users and filter tasks according to range of criteria. Tasks can be assigned to groups, specific team members or even guests and only the specific assets and applications needed to complete the assigned work will be made available based on the user’s permissions. The application integrates with other project management tools like Trello and Monday.com and can automatically share updates and notifications in Slack, via email and in Teams — making it easy to manage Blam tasks as part of broader organizational workflows.

“Blue Lucy originally led the way in integrating task and asset management, and now we’re taking this to the next level,” said Joshua Martin, head of product at Blue Lucy. “While automation has become increasingly important in creating efficient workflows, we still need human intervention at critical stages of the process. With this new release, tasks and automation are truly integrated and central to all our customers’ workflows.”