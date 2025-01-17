Record TV chooses Evertz.io to transition playout to the cloud

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Record is set to transform its digital content delivery with a move into the streaming linear TV and direct-to-consumer (DTC) markets. Partnering with Evertz.io, Record is launching a streaming solution that will power its PlayPlus application with unparalleled video quality and seamless streaming.

The collaboration is designed to kick-off with twelve regionalized channels, with ambitious plans to expand to over 21 channels. The primary objective is to streamline channel management and enhance operational efficiency, revolutionizing how Record manages and monetizes its digital content.

Felipe Andrade, VP of Sales, CIS Group, said: “As a key partner in this transformation, CIS Group is excited to be involved in Record’s transition to cloud-based playout technology. Evertz.io’s scalable and efficient solution, combined with our industry expertise, ensures Record’s success in expanding its digital reach while maintaining top-tier operational control.”

Evertz.io steps in with a robust solution that addresses Record’s need for efficiency and simplicity. The service includes custom Adaptive Bitrate (ABR) streaming via HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology and a multichannel dashboard. Unique features include SCTE marker integration for seamless live event transitions and a user-friendly interface for simplified content importation. The future-proof design allows for rapid deployment and scaling of additional channels, tailored to meet Record’s diverse audience needs.

Record’s focus on efficiency is reflected in their requirements for a streamlined management process. The new solution features a custom ABR HLS ladder for optimal video quality, a centralized dashboard for managing multiple channels, and automated live event transitions. The integration simplifies content importation and reduces operational overhead, allowing for a single operator to manage multiple channels with ease.

Antônio Carlos Sobrinho, Record Technical Project Manager, said: “Evertz.io’s solution delivers significant operational advantages. The multichannel dashboard enables efficient monitoring and management, while SCTE Taker Service enhances the viewer experience with automated transitions. Rapid development and deployment, meeting tight deadlines, further underscore Evertz.io’s capability to meet high standards.”

With a strategic focus on monetization, Record plans to utilize dynamic ad insertions, customized to network conditions and viewer preferences. The partnership with Evertz.io has already streamlined channel launches and management, setting the stage for Record’s future expansion. Plans include rolling out an additional 21 channels and integrating Evertz.io’s solution with an automation system to unlock new possibilities in channel management and monetization.

Evertz.io is changing broadcasting with its cloud-native SaaS platform, simplifying the launch and monetization of broadcast, OTT, DTC, Connected TV, and FAST channels. Their hyper-scalable microservices reduce time to market and streamline complex cloud-native technologies. With flexible OPEX-based pricing models, Evertz.io empowers content owners like Record to optimize budgets and maintain control over operating costs, delivering a comprehensive broadcast playout system with live inputs, video/audio mixing, multi-language captioning, and full graphics and branding capabilities.

