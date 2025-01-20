Fox airs embarrassing ‘TikTok’ typo

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

During coverage of the brief TikTok shuttering, Fox’s Sunday morning political affairs show inadvertently aired an embarrassing typo.

As Fox host Shannon Bream was interviewing Pennsylvania Sen. Dave McCormick on the show Jan. 19, 2025, the banner inserted initially read: “Titkok shuts down in the U.S.,” with the app name “TikTok” misspelled, transposing the “T” and the “K.”

The banner was quickly removed from the screen and, after a few moments, returned with the correct spelling of the app name.

The show, which is produced by the Fox cable network, airs on most Fox-affiliated stations Sunday mornings with a repeat airing on the cable network in the afternoon.