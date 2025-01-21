Carr named FCC chair

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Donald Trump has officially appointed Brendan Carr as the new chairman of the FCC.

Carr’s appointment does not require Senate confirmation because he is already a sitting commissioner.

Trump first mentioned Carr’s name as a possibility for FCC chairman back in November 2024, shortly after the election.

“I am deeply grateful to … Trump and honored by his decision to designate me as (c)hairman… ” said Carr in a statement. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead the FCC.”

Carr has been billed by a champion of free speech by Trump and he is expected to tackle “tech and media regulation to unleashing new opportunities for jobs and growth through agency actions on spectrum, infrastructure and the space economy,” reads the statement.

Carr is a lawyer by trade.