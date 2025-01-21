Streaming fuels double-digit growth in 2024 across Europe

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

In 2024, Europe’s entertainment market is continuing its shift toward digital, with subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services showing steady growth in multiple key markets. New data from Futuresource Consulting highlights the acceleration of streaming in Spain, Italy and Poland, driven by local content investments, pricing strategies and ad-supported subscription tiers.

Spain and Italy are leading the charge, with streaming revenues climbing 16% and 14%, respectively, over the past year.

Platforms like Netflix and Disney+ have tapped into these markets with localized content and flexible subscription options, including ad-supported tiers. Poland, while posting a slightly lower growth rate of 12%, remains a notable player in Europe’s streaming ecosystem.

Rachel Mitchell, a research analyst at Futuresource Consulting, attributes the gains to a mix of consumer demand and platform strategies. “We’re seeing strong alignment between investments in regional content and strategic price adjustments,” Mitchell said.

While streaming thrives, traditional revenue streams like box office and transactional video are facing headwinds.

Spain and Italy, which had experienced a post-pandemic theatrical resurgence, reported stagnation in box office revenue in 2024. Poland, however, bucked the trend with the launch of Amazon’s transactional video store, driving significant growth in electronic sell-through (EST) and transactional video-on-demand (TVoD).

Looking ahead, Futuresource expects an improved film slate in 2025 to inject fresh energy into theatrical and transactional video markets across the region.

Despite the surge in streaming, Pay-TV remains a stable force in Europe’s entertainment ecosystem.

Advertisement

In Poland, where household penetration hit 69% in 2024, Pay-TV accounted for 60% of market revenue, bolstered by a strong culture of TV consumption and bundling strategies. Spain and Italy saw slightly lower shares, at 47% and 44%, but also benefit from bundling deals that combine SVoD services with Pay-TV subscriptions.

Europe’s entertainment market reveals sharp contrasts between countries, but shared patterns are emerging.

From bundling strategies to ad-supported streaming options, businesses are finding ways to meet diverse consumer preferences. Futuresource Consulting’s insights suggest that those able to adapt to these dynamics will be well-positioned for success as the market evolves.