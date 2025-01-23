Tascam Releases IF-ST2110 expansion card and new capabilities for Sonicview digital recording and mixing consoles

Tascam, renowned for its versatile and adaptable audio solutions, announced the availability of the new IF-ST2110 Expansion card for its Tascam Sonicview 16XP/24XP Digital Recording & Mixing Consoles. The compact, portable Tascam Sonicview solutions offer an exceptional UX experience, low I/O latency, and unrivaled audio quality that has become essential for live broadcasts, concerts, studio production, outside broadcast trucks (OB), and backup/disaster recovery.

The new expansion card brings full support for SMPTE ST 2110 AV Networks to the Tascam Sonicview console at a fraction of the cost of traditional mixing and recording consoles making it a smart investment for those looking to future-proof their operations for IP-based connectivity. The popular Tascam digital console series and expansion card recently received the prestigious 2024 Inter BEE Grand Prix award for the professional audio category.

“Tascam has significantly enhanced the digital mixing console landscape with the Tascam Sonicview series. This top-tier solution is recognized for its superb audio clarity, outstanding build quality and tremendous versatility across. It offers an unparalleled performance across a variety of production and broadcast settings. For professionals looking to transition to IP, the Tascam Sonicview digital mixing console series coupled with the new IF-ST2110 Expansion card provides the optimal balance with regards to performance and cost, making it an exceptional choice for professionals,” stated Yosuke Matsuno, Executive Officer and General Manager, Tascam Division – TEAC Corporation, Tokyo.

The release of the expansion card coincides with the robust Tascam Sonicview V2.0.0 firmware update. Added functionality includes a new gain-sharing Auto Mixer function, designed to optimize real-time gain control scenarios with multiple speakers, with specialized functions like Priority and Weight to enhance group interactions. Support for Ember+ and SNMP open network control and monitoring protocols gives broadcasters more workflow flexibility, greater efficiencies and better performance gains.

IF-ST2110 Expansion card highlights

The IF-ST2110 Expansion card provides access to 64 input and output audio channels, ensuring full network redundancy through SMPTE ST 2022-7 compliance. With support for NMOS, AES67, and SAP protocols, it seamlessly integrates with multiple IP protocols, bridging formats for diverse broadcast environments. It also includes a WebUI App accessible via a web browser, allowing configuration via the control port.

SMPTE ST2110-30/31 and AES67 Compatibility: Ensures seamless integration with AV over IP systems.

Redundancy Compliance: Provides reliability with ST2022-7 standards.

Advanced Port Configuration: Offers two media ports and a dedicated control port for optimized stream management.

NMOS IS-04/05: Facilitates the transition from traditional SDI-based broadcast infrastructures to IP-based workflows.

WebUI App: included for control via a web browser, including point-to-point connection capability.

Tascam Sonicview firmware update highlights

The new firmware update provides further flexibility for broadcast workflows with key third-party integration and new controls. In addition to adding compatibility for the IF-ST2110 Expansion Card for ST 2110 IP networking, the new firmware update offers:

Third-party control systems can now control Tascam Sonicview mixing, routing and other features via the Ember+ open network control protocol

New support for SNMP (Simple Network Monitoring Protocol) lets broadcasters monitor Tascam Sonicview health, including various configurations, over the network.

The new gain-sharing Auto Mixer function automatically controls gain in real time. This ensures optimal conditions at all times for scenarios where multiple participants are speaking including panel discussions, events, and talk shows. Four groups allow up to four different mixes to be created independently for each group.