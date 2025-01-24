NBC News cuts around 40 positions

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News has laid off approximately 40 staffers.

The layoffs amount to approximately 3% of the network news division’s 1,500 staffers. At the same time, NBC News has around 50 open jobs and will also post additional openings for a variety of roles in digital.

Rumblings that layoff notices had started began Jan. 23, 2025.

It was not immediately clear which types of positions were eliminated.

Both the NBC Digital NewsGuild and NewsGuild of New York unions condemned the cuts in a joint statement, saying the network is in a “fantasy” world outside of federal law, asserting that any layoffs need to be negotiated with the union.

News of the impending layoffs had been reported earlier in the week. NBC’s cuts came days after CNN announced it would cut 200 positions while also opening more digital roles, with overall headcount expected to remain relatively stable.