gNext and LiveU partner to instantly upload data from anywhere

gNext, a global AI-driven photogrammetry platform specializing in asset inspection and management has partnered with LiveU, a global leader in live video production and transmission solutions for public safety, enterprise, infrastructure, news, and sports. This collaboration allows gNext customers to leverage LiveU’s IP-bonded connectivity to effortlessly and reliably transfer drone-captured data into the gNext platform — no matter where they are or how much WiFi coverage they have. The integration expands across first responder and remote data collection and upload use cases — with many more applications on the rise.

Challenges with manual uploads

Remote data collection is a must for many engineers, asset inspectors, and surveyors across industries like geotechnical and environmental infrastructure, transportation, utility infrastructure, construction, buildings, and more.

Challenges arise when infrastructure sites are located in rural or remote areas with little to no access to reliable broadband, WiFi, cellular data coverage, or network bandwidth — requiring inspectors to delay uploading data until they are back from the infrastructure sites. This can delay projects days to even weeks. In many cases, the data collected is of critical nature — 3D scans of cell towers, bridges, and transmission lines — requiring immediate attention.

Introducing the LiveU LU-REQON1 for seamless data uploading in remote areas

The LiveU LU-REQON1 is a self-powered portable device, weighing less than 2lbs (955g), that reliably and securely transmits real-time video from any IP-video sources such as an IP camera, sensor, drone, or remote sensor platform, to any desired destination, wirelessly. The field unit uses the patented LiveU Reliable Transport (LRT) IP-video protocol to send video and data over a diverse range of IP links including Starlink or other LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite solutions, bonding them together to form a safe and resilient connection with a paired receiving server.

The LiveU LU-REQON1, part of the company’s Situational Awareness solution, provides the connectivity to seamlessly transport data into the gNext Platform so utility companies, AEC firms, government agencies, and others can send their data as soon as images and video are collected. The File Transfer feature allows organizations to easily transfer large files from SD cards or USB drives to their operation centers or back offices from the field. The unit can upload at speeds up to 100Mbps when there is available capacity across cellular, WiFi, satellite and/or wired internet connections.Ideal for photogrammetry — wildfire monitoring, or infrastructure inspections — it ensures critical data, including 3D mapping files, is delivered quickly and securely.

Partner and customer insights on our new collaboration

“The reliability of LiveU for connectivity and faster file transfer, combined with the quality of the gNext 3D models, provides a clear, accurate, and high-quality picture of a situation and allows for swift resolutions of mission-critical projects,” said LiveU Director of Public Safety, Joseph Yaker. “Additionally, the ability to reach unreachable areas and share content in real-time saves the end customer in time and resources as the traditional method for data collection would delay action by hours or days.”

For clients such as the Alabama Department of Transportation, this collaboration has allowed the state agency to maximize the limited time their drone pilots have in capturing data and processing data for actionable results.

“You can easily distribute data to your end users. It’s imperative that the UAS team gets the data to our users and decision makers as quickly and accurately as we can,” noted JD D’Arville, UAS Program Administrator, Alabama Department of Transportation.

