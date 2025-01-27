MLS to relocate production to WWE’s new facility in Connecticut

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Major League Soccer has announced plans to relocate its production hub for the 2025 season to WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.

The move, part of an expanded partnership with IMG, will see MLS Productions operate from WWE’s new state-of-the-art facility, The Studios at WWE. The facility will serve as the production hub for all live studio programming and content on the MLS Season Pass, the league’s streaming platform available on Apple TV.

The partnership with IMG, a global sports production company, is part of a multiyear agreement that extends the existing collaboration between the organizations. IMG produces more than 600 live matches annually for MLS Season Pass, alongside studio programming.

The new facilities include advanced virtual production capabilities and five studios designed to enhance MLS’s production workflow. The move is intended to increase efficiency and broaden content offerings in both English and Spanish.

MLS introduced its Season Pass streaming service in 2023 in partnership with Apple, centralizing global coverage of all matches and related content.

Previously, pre and post-game coverage originated from NEP’s Metropolis Studios in New York City, which had a custom set for MLS on Apple TV+.

The Studios at WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, spans 30,000 square feet and is equipped with technology designed for modern broadcast demands. The group is in the process of acquiring IMG with the deal expected to close in 2025.

Since its launch, the MLS Season Pass has collaborated with IMG and NEP to achieve production goals. IMG’s portfolio includes partnerships with leagues and events such as the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UFC.

Connecticut is a popular destination for production due to its proximity to New York and its broadcast production tax credit program.