NDI Certified Program expands to infrastructure hardware and software products

NDI, a leading connectivity standard, announced a milestone for its NDI Certified program, that extends to additional product categories. For the first time, the program now includes software and infrastructure hardware products — such as network switches — ensuring users have access to an even broader range of reliable and interoperable options for their workflows.

The NDI Certification Program ensures that NDI-enabled products meet the technical guidelines for seamless interoperability within NDI workflows, providing an official endorsement of partners’ products and verifying their products against their marketing claims.

“By broadening the NDI Certified program, we’re making it easier than ever for professionals to access a diverse ecosystem of trusted solutions,” said Donald Shaver, Business Developer Director at NDI. “This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and collaboration, ensuring that NDI certified solutions meet the highest standards of performance and compatibility.”

Among the first partners in this expanded initiative are Netgear with all switches from their popular M4250, M4300, M4350, M4500 series; ThinLabs, featuring their cutting-edge PoE computers, Yamaha, with select network switches; and QuickLink featuring their StudioPro and StudioEdge video production solutions. This expansion is made possible through a brand-new partnership model that enables brands to enjoy all NDI usual partner benefits — including certification — even without licensing NDI Advanced.

“As a long-time facilitator and designer of NDI networks since 2020, it was a natural choice to ensure that all of our AV-capable network switches would enter the NDI Certified family, a validation of the brand’s value in the ecosystem,” said Richard Jonker, VP of Marketing and Business Development at Netgear.

The newly certified products can be found in the NDI Product Finder. Attendees at ISE 2025 can explore some of the partners’ certified products at the NDI Ecosystem Booth at 4G700.

“As the ecosystem of NDI-compatible devices and workflows continues to expand, including additional product categories was a natural step to enhance connectivity for users. These partnerships with industry leaders demonstrate the importance of user-centered certification,” said Donald Shaver, Business Developer Director at NDI.

