Singular.live and Akta announce a partnership focused on FLEX channels

Singular.live and Akta announced a partnership to bring broadcast quality graphics to Akta’s FLEX channel playout in the cloud. FLEX channels are live linear TV channels that are scheduled in the cloud that can be distributed both as FAST channels and traditional broadcast channels.

What makes this partnership unique is two-fold: First, FLEX channels are scheduled with the help of AI in the cloud where the AI generates dynamic metadata. Through Singular’s graphics engine, high quality data driven graphics are embedded real time into the scheduled channels. Second, the very same channel can be distributed not only digitally as a FAST channel, but also as a traditional broadcast channel. This new process saves 80% cost compared to the traditional on-prem broadcast workflows.

The companies say the integration is “perfectly suited” as both partners presently serve media and entertainment companies, broadcasters and rights holders, including sports teams, franchises, and leagues. Singular.live gives these brands the ability to produce graphics for any live workflow in the cloud for both traditional linear broadcast and digital productions.

Akta has a parallel charter. Akta’s AI-powered turnkey video SaaS platform streamlines media workflows from ingest to playback and monetization. Akta is tuned for scale and has delivered some of the largest live sports events in history including the WorldCup and Super Bowl.

Akta integrated Singular’s dynamic graphics into its FLEX channel offerings. Singular’s dynamic graphics become instantly available for live linear or FAST channels on any screen. This collaboration brings Akta and Singular’s combined capabilities to a global roster of sports and entertainment clients.

“Akta and Singular enable customers to originate premium video channels or live linear events, with stunning, crisp graphics from Singular with ultra low latency. We are very excited about this collaboration because it provides two best of breed solutions that work well together,” said Steven Heimbold, Singular.live’s CEO.

“Akta’s largest customers are deploying next-generation workflows that require adaptive and data-driven interactive overlays,” said Alper Turgut, CEO of Akta. “Through our Singular.live integration, they are able to execute on these plans with premium quality video content, delivering compelling experiences with efficiency, ease and economic sense.”

Cost efficiency for broadcast and streaming video

As the worlds of broadcast, online streaming and monetization converge, this partnership is laser-focused on creating the future of video at a fraction of the cost. Cloud workflows are not capital intensive and the new technology is efficient, therefore the FLEX channels save 80% cost compared to the traditional on-prem broadcast workflows. In addition to being cost-efficient, this helps providers to create, monetize and distribute content on any screen. Blending cutting-edge technology, rapid delivery, Akta and Singular partnership is becoming the choice for innovative content creators and video providers.

