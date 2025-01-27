Social video overtakes traditional TV among Gen Z and millennials

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Social video platforms like YouTube and TikTok are changing how young audiences consume entertainment, with new data showing a significant shift in screen time away from traditional TV.

According to Hub Entertainment Research’s annual “Video Redefined” survey, viewers aged 13-24 spend 21% of their entertainment time watching non-premium online videos, compared to just 16% devoted to traditional TV shows.

The report, based on interviews with nearly 2,000 U.S. consumers, highlights a generational divide in media consumption habits. Viewers aged 35 and older spend nearly 40% of their screen time on TV shows—more than double the amount spent on online video.

“While consumers embrace social video as essential entertainment, many are aware that it may be at the expense of watching longer form TV and movies,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub and one of the study authors.

The rise of short-form video doesn’t just threaten traditional TV—it also acts as a gateway.

Over 60% of young viewers reported discovering TV shows or movies for the first time through clips shared on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. By contrast, only 35% of viewers over 35 said the same.

“Studios have an opportunity to continue to lean into short-form to build connections with audiences – but bringing consumers back to longer-form content can potentially deepen engagement with brands in meaningful ways.”

Interestingly, the shift toward short-form content has created a sense of discomfort among many viewers.

Nearly half of those under 35 admitted they spend too much time on platforms like TikTok or Instagram, expressing concern that they might be better spent on longer-form TV and movies. Even among those over 35, 26% expressed similar feelings.

While phones remain the most popular screen for short-form video, nearly 25% of such content is now consumed on TV sets. This shift illustrates the growing integration of platforms like YouTube into the living room, further blurring the lines between social video and traditional television.

These consumption trends explain why YouTube recently became the first streaming platform to capture over 10% of total viewing time on Nielsen’s Gauge report. However, they also emphasize the need for studios and networks to embrace social video not just as a competitor but as a complement to traditional programming.

“These findings underscore why YouTube became the first streaming platform to crack 10% share of total viewing on Nielsen’s Gauge,” said Jon Giegengack, Hub’s founder and co-author of the study.

“The next generation of TV consumers recognize the difference between ‘premium’ and ‘non-premium’ content. They just don’t see premium as inherently ‘better.’ Either one is a perfectly legitimate way to spend the time you have available to watch TV.”

As social video continues to reshape the entertainment landscape, the challenge for traditional media lies in leveraging these platforms to not only engage viewers but also draw them back to longer-form content in meaningful ways.