Jim Acosta leaving CNN

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN anchor Jim Acosta is exiting the network after his morning news program is set to be taken off the schedule and he was reportedly offered a midnight to 2 a.m. timeslot.

“Jim has had a long, distinguished nearly 20-year career at CNN, with a track record of standing up to authority, for the First Amendment and for our journalistic freedoms. We want to thank him for the dedication and commitment he’s brought to his reporting and wish him the very best in the future,” reads a statement from the network.

Acosta, who has been with CNN for 18 years, gained prominence during Donald Trump’s first term. He frequently sparred with the White House press secretaries and even had his credentials revoked at one point. He became the target of Trump and is often cited as one of the key reasons Trump so frequently attacks the network.

After Acosta announced his departure on-air Jan. 28, 2025, Trump posted “Word is that he wants to QUIT, and that would be even better. Jim is a major loser who will fail no matter where he ends up. Good luck Jim!” to his conservative social media platform Truth Social, always calling the change “really good news.”

Earlier in January 2025, CNN confirmed news that it was moving longtime anchor Wolf Blitzer to the mornings and making other key adjustments to the schedule. Amid all the changes, Acosta’s 10 a.m. block of “CNN Newsroom” was canceled, leaving him without a slot.

The network reportedly approached him with an offer to anchor a new midnight to 2 a.m. newscast designed to target international and West Coast audiences. There was also reportedly a possibly that Acosta would need to relocate to the Los Angeles area.

Acosta has seemingly rejected that offer and opted to depart the network instead.

He recently created a Substack account with a coming soon message, but it’s not immediately clear what he plans to do post-CNN.

Advertisement