MainConcept unveils enhanced easy video API with JPEG XS, color conversion and scaling in CUDA

MainConcept, a provider of video and audio codecs, announced the latest additions to its MainConcept EVA (Easy Video API) technology, set to greatly enhance professional video workflows. With the recent introduction of MainConcept Codec SDK 15.3, MainConcept EVA has been extended to include JPEG XS software and hardware processing, as well as hardware support in the Universal Color Converter, both powered by Nvidia GPUs and controlled through a unified API.

By integrating JPEG XS, a cutting-edge codec known for its exceptional quality and performance, MainConcept EVA continues to set the standard for professional video processing. The inclusion of Nvidia GPU-powered JPEG XS processing ensures that users can achieve stunning visual quality with unmatched performance, essential for demanding professional workflows.

In addition to codec enhancements, MainConcept EVA now features accelerated support for Nvidia GPUs in the Universal Color Converter. This new CUDA implementation for high-performance image scaling and color conversion dramatically expands the range of possible RGB/YUV conversions on GPU, significantly reducing CPU load and freeing up resources for other compute-intensive tasks.

“MainConcept’s Easy Video API is designed to simplify and streamline the integration of software and hardware codecs,” said Thomas Kramer, vice president of strategy and product management, MainConcept. “With the addition of JPEG XS, color conversion and scaling capabilities, we are empowering developers to deliver superior video quality and performance while minimizing development efforts and costs. This update marks a significant milestone in MainConcept’s commitment to innovation and efficiency.”

MainConcept EVA’s unified API approach means developers can now manage their video processing needs with a single API instead of multiple, reducing integration time and budget. This streamlined process also extends to support, with MainConcept serving as the sole point of contact for any issues, ensuring a seamless experience for users. In addition to JPEG XS, the Easy Video API supports additional MainConcept codecs: HEVC/H.265, AVC/H.264, AV1 and Converter & Scaler.

Interested parties can experience firsthand how simple it is to enhance their application or service with both software and hardware codecs using this innovative feature by signing up for the free demo of any of the five SDKs that include MainConcept EVA.