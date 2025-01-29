Ateliere expands live production workflows with rapid integration API for technology partners

Ateliere Creative Technologies, a leading GenAI media software solutions company, has made available a new Application Programming Interface (API) for Ateliere Live, its cloud-native software solution for powering workflows for sports, reality shows, game shows, news and more. Ateliere Live uses Nvidia GPU processing and encoding with internet-based time synchronization to enable a unique capability: distributed live-proxy vision mixing. This maximizes cost efficiency and sustainability for both on-premise and remote workflows, whilst offering the most flexible live production solution on the market. The innovative design has reduced production costs by over 70% per live TV hour, while consistently lowering the environmental impact of remote workflows by up to 50%.

“Ateliere is committed to offering our clients the flexibility they need to scale and innovate their workflows,” says Andy Hooper, SVP of Live Products, Ateliere. “Our robust public API enables seamless integration with technology partners providing customers with the freedom to choose best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs, all while pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in live production.”

Ateliere Live API IRL

One of the first completed integrations is Cuez, an all-in-one rundown solution for collaborative editing, automated cueing, and prompting. Cuez controls studio software, hardware, and media assets with just a few clicks in one centralized platform. Cuez stays in sync with all devices, allowing you to make last-minute changes and collaborate at any time remotely. Also integrated is leading live broadcast graphics solution provider Singular.live, trusted by the biggest names in broadcast and media. Singular.live have uniquely integrated natively into Ateliere Live’s pioneering proxy vision mixing solution, inserting parallel graphics overlays on the dual High Quality & Low Latency pipelines. A third launch integration partner is Megaphone TV, leaders in interactive sponsorship platforms for broadcast and live content production. They are providing their rich HTML5 interactive capabilities to the Ateliere Live platform to allow for audience participation and sponsorship opportunities in live productions.

“We’ve had a great experience collaborating with Ateliere Creative Technologies, thanks to their flexibility and support during our integration process,” states Jan De Wever, Solutions Manager & Automator Specialist, Cuez. “Their well-documented, intuitive API provided the control and feedback we needed to build the integration seamlessly. Together, Ateliere and Cuez now deliver a fully integrated, cloud-based solution that enables broadcast-quality productions to be created entirely remotely.”

This collaboration with Cuez underscores Ateliere’s vision for a growing partner ecosystem. Enterprises need more than off-the-shelf solutions—they need the ability to customize, automate, and scale their media workflows for production-specific needs. The API-first approach allows clients to integrate the precise functionality their business requires, without being locked into an inflexible suite of tools.

Together Cuez and Ateliere Live are perfectly suited for live productions built around scheduled rundowns—enabling broadcasters and production companies to execute seamless, high-quality events while staying agile and responsive to rapid changes. The Ateliere Live and Cuez solution is ready to deploy with minimal incremental capital investment. The OPEX-based pricing offers additional savings due to cloud and software-defined productions.