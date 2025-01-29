MSNBC ratings rebound after massive post-election drop

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

After taking a big hit post-2024 election, MSNBC’s ratings have started to go the other direction.

The network, which focuses on hard news during the day and showcases progressive opinion hosts in the evening, lost about half of its average audience in the week immediately following Donald Trump’s victory, with many of its left-leaning viewers tuning out from news altogether.

However, the week of Trump’s inauguration delivered a boost to MSNBC.

The network saw growth over its pre-election ratings of just over 60% the week of Jan. 20, 2025, with 1.3 million primetime viewers compared to just under 800,000 in the three weeks immediately before that, according to Nielsen data.

MSNBC is still down slightly over its 1.34 million average viewers the last full week before the election.

The shift in ratings is not unusual or unexpected; major news events can affect ratings significantly.

CNN also lost a good chunk of its audience, going from 754,000 average viewers in primetime that last full week before voting to 398,000. For key timeslots, most of the viewers have returned, but CNN’s ratings were already lower than MSNBC prior to the election.

MSNBC’s decision to bring back “The Rachel Maddow Show” to five nights a week for the first 100 days of Trump’s time in office has also paid off, with ratings for that show averaging around 1.7 million. The show that goes right up against Maddow on CNN, “The Source with Kaitlan Collins,” has been averaging 745,000 viewers during the same time period. “Maddow” had shifted to a once-weekly format back in 2022.

Fox’s right-leaning FNC handily won the ratings battle on election night with 10 million viewers. MSNBC, for the first time since it launched, beat CNN that night with 6 million viewers over CNN’s 5.1 million. All of these network’s numbers were significantly higher than their average primetime viewership, given the high-profile nature of any election night.

FNC’s primetime ratings are also down slightly from 2.67 million to 2.63 million viewers, though that slight dip is arguably less significant than the shifts the other networks recorded.

While only a small amount of time has passed, the trends would suggest that MSNBC has gained back much of its audience since the election, while CNN is still foundering. FNC’s small shift in numbers could be attributed to simply a natural shift in viewing habit or even, at least in part, to a statistical margin of error.

It could be argued that FNC should have actually gained viewership thanks to Trump’s victory and inauguration, given that nearly all of its hosts and shows are Trump supporters, though the network also has claimed in promos that its viewership among democrats and independents is higher than its rivals. It could also be possible that some of the net loss is attributable to that category of viewer, but ratings data is not always broken down by political affiliation, though Nielsen does have the ability to match up some viewers with their respective parties.

The key data is likely to come in the weeks to come, which will show whether MSNBC can maintain its audience, CNN gains any viewers and how FNC’s ratings fare.