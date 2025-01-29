Super Bowl LIX: Over 240 Sony cameras will be used on game day

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sony, an official technology partner of the NFL, will provide extensive production equipment for Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

In total, more than 240 Sony cameras will be used at Caesars Superdome to capture the event, covering all aspects of the game from live action and replays to interviews and celebrations. The cameras range from professional broadcast models, used by Fox Sports, to Sony Alpha cameras and lenses utilized by The Associated Press and sideline photographers.

“The Super Bowl is not just the biggest game of the year, it is also the biggest production,” said Michael Davies, FOX Sports executive vice president of field operations. “Our job is to tell the story of the game, capturing the energy within the stadium and keeping billions of viewers engaged, and Sony is a key tool in reaching that goal.”

Fox Sports, in partnership with production company Game Creek Video, will deploy more than 100 Sony cameras for pregame, in-game, and postgame coverage. Additionally, 14 Sony cameras will be dedicated to streaming content. The network will also use Sony BVM reference monitors on-site for color grading.

Sony’s cameras will be positioned in the end zones, along the sidelines, and at various strategic points around the stadium, including the SkyCam system.

“The Super Bowl is the most watched event of the year, and delivering an authentic and immersive experience for coaches, players, and fans requires a wide array of advanced technologies,” said Gary Brantley, chief information officer of the NFL. “Sony has been instrumental in enhancing the game-day experience with its innovative solutions, and we are proud to have Sony play a key role in making Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans unforgettable.”

Sony’s role also extends to officiating and replay services. Fox Sports will use Sony’s HawkREPLAY system for instant replay production, while Hawk-Eye technology will assist with officiating.

Sony’s cameras will also be used for the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which is technically produced by Funicular Goats for the fifth consecutive year. The production team will use Sony VENICE 2 cameras along with the VENICE Extension System and BURANO models, totaling 14 cameras.

Advertisement

Fox Sports

97 Sony HDC Series Broadcast System Cameras

1 Sony FR7 Cinematic PTZ Camera

3 Sony FX6 Full-Frame Cinema Cameras

1 Sony Alpha 7 III Mirrorless Camera

1 Sony VENICE 2 Digital Cinema Camera

Associated Press

55+ Sony cameras and a variety of lenses

NFL Focus Photography Team

8 Sony cameras and a variety of lenses

Funicular Goats – Super Bowl Halftime Show

13 Sony VENICE 2 Digital Cinema Cameras

1 Sony VENICE Extension System

1 Sony BURANO Digital Cinema Camera (for ASL camera)

Sony Pro Support

65 Sony Full Frame Mirrorless Cameras

140 Professional Lenses including 14x 600mm, 10x 400mm, 6x 300mm super telephoto lenses