Timing is everything: The next era of near-live production is here 

With the demand for cost-efficient, timely and engaging content higher than ever, broadcasters are increasingly turning to near-live production techniques to enhance the speed with which content is captured and delivered. This innovative approach streamlines the production process and minimizes the time between content capture and distribution. As a result, the system enhances the speed and agility of content delivery, paving the way for increased flexibility and greater cost efficiency. While it’s not necessarily a new concept, the introduction of cloud technologies is ushering in the next era of near-live production. The result is greater efficiency and expanded applications, allowing more types of productions to take advantage.

What is near-live production?

Long-running live productions, especially in remote locations, usually require lots of infrastructure with proprietary equipment, complex video-specific standards and interfaces, and the cost and hassle of travel and shipping. Not to mention, significant network connectivity and bandwidth is required to bring content back to central production facilities if it is to be post-produced or remotely mixed, for example for nightly summary shows.

The producers of such formats are increasingly seeking ways to reduce the amount of on-premise equipment and personnel, moving the live vision and audio mixing as well as the fast turnaround post production editing back to core production facilities whilst keeping content in the remote locations if at all possible.

So it’s no wonder that near-live production, where remote mixing and recording of live signals is combined with a more traditional post production editing flow, is being implemented increasingly widely. It offers a number of benefits:

Efficient resource use: Optimizes workflows by balancing live and post-production tasks and allows initial remote mixing to reduce the amount of network connectivity needed for real time contribution.

Rapid turnaround with remote editing: Content is immediately ingested into an editing system or pipeline, enabling quick post-production steps like graphics, commentary, or trimming.

Minimal delay: Near-live workflows introduce a short delay to enhance quality, accuracy, or compliance, such as applying censorship or fixing technical issues.

Editing flexibility: Enables minor adjustments (e.g., sound leveling, color correction, or cutting to specific camera angles) while maintaining a sense of immediacy.

Enhanced viewer experience: Rapid turnaround, minimal delays, and editing flexibility make it easier to curate content for social media feeds; real-time feedback from viewers on social platforms makes productions more dynamic and engaging.

Instant impact: Near-live production use cases

Near-live production enhances how content is captured and processed, creating a richer and more engaging experience for viewers. This approach is ideal for multiple use cases, including game shows, reality TV, sports highlights, news, live event coverage, pre-recorded segments for live broadcasts (e.g., interviews or behind-the-scenes clips), and social media content that aligns with live events and viewing habits on social media..

A great example of a television show that has transitioned to near-live production is NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). While the show has always been associated with live production, the approach to certain segments has increasingly integrated near-live elements:

Pre-recorded segments: SNL incorporates pre-taped sketches like “Digital Shorts” or parody commercials, often filmed and edited just hours before the live broadcast. Near-live workflows ensure these segments are polished, while maintaining the immediacy and relevance of the week’s events.

Rapid response to current events: To stay topical, SNL often reacts to breaking news or pop culture moments by creating sketches or updating scripts at the last minute. Near-live production techniques, including real-time editing and cloud-based workflows, help the team refine and integrate these updates seamlessly into the live broadcast.

Social media and highlights: Shortly after segments air, highlights can be clipped, edited, and distributed on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter). This boosts audience engagement beyond the live TV broadcast.

Introducing near-live production 2.0

For all the benefits and efficiencies of near-live production, there are even more to be unlocked thanks to internet and software-defined productions enabling “Near-Live 2.0.” Near-live 2.0 represents the next era of evolution in production workflows, revolutionizing how broadcasters and production companies create and adapt content. This advanced approach transforms near-live production from simply being efficient to becoming a foundational tool for innovation in the media industry. By fully integrating cloud-based systems and IP workflows, near-live 2.0 enables teams to collaborate remotely, drastically reducing costs while accelerating production timelines. This eliminates the need for large on-site crews, as editorial teams can efficiently work from centralized hubs, accessing content in real-time.

Key to near-live 2.0 is its ability to elevate technical capabilities through features like multi-versioning and AI-assisted productions. Powered by AI, this approach automates complex post-production tasks, quickly generating multiple content variations optimized for different platforms, languages, or demographics. Meanwhile, AI tools streamline editing processes by selecting optimal takes and assembling footage, allowing producers to focus on creative decisions while maintaining rapid turnaround times.

Perhaps most groundbreaking is the potential for personalization and user interaction within TV and content formats. By leveraging advanced analytics and real-time audience feedback, productions can dynamically adapt storylines, integrate viewer influence, or even offer multiple perspectives within a single show. For example, interactive elements could allow fans to shape a competition’s outcome or select storylines they wish to follow, unlocking deeper viewer engagement. These capabilities position near-live 2.0 to reinvent traditional TV formats, offering a blend of immediate responsiveness and immersive viewer experiences.

The rise of these new tools and workflows allows broadcasters to capitalize on the evolving demand for quick, fresh, and relevant content. Whether it’s producing episodic realities like “Love Island,” reinventing game show formats, or crafting hybrid interactive storylines, near-live 2.0 raises the bar, offering tremendous flexibility while preserving high creative standards. At its heart, near-live 2.0 is about creating smarter, faster, and more connected media, redefining the boundaries of what TV production can achieve in an increasingly competitive and digital-first world.

The next era: How Ateliere brings near-live 2.0 to life

The shift to near-live production is expected to grow as broadcasters and streamers continue investing in faster, more efficient workflows. This transformation not only meets the demands of modern viewers for immediacy but also creates new revenue streams through real-time sponsorships, targeted advertising, and expanded global distribution. In fact, the market for near-live production tools and services is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 15%, reaching $12 billion globally by 2028.

This shift to near-live sounds like a no-brainer, but “just do it in the cloud” is easier said than done. Synchronizing cameras over the internet is not a trivial endeavor, and broadcast standards and formats like SMPTE 2110 don’t play nice with the internet. Yet many production technology vendors have ‘lifted and shifted’ systems to the cloud which does not result in sustainability, cost or operations improvements.

So how do you solve this issue?

At Ateliere, our approach has been to design a software- and cloud-based remote production system from the ground up, optimized for internet and cloud deployment platforms. This means looking at the ingest to production pipeline in a new way, collapsing the video pipeline into the GPU and wrapping content in new internet optimised protocol layers for synchronized mixing and contribution. Our new live production solution, Ateliere Live, seamlessly blends production and distribution with powerful live proxy vision mixing to deliver high-quality content fast to the right screen, in the right format, at the right time. As the name implies, Ateliere Live is designed to provide the ultimate user-centric live broadcasting experience. But it is also critical to enabling near-live and remote (REMI) productions. Here’s how we’re ushering in the next era of near-live production.

Real-time remote collaboration

Ateliere Live facilitates real-time collaboration across production teams in different locations. During contribution, the system can create multiple frame-aligned versions, for example a low-delay production version and a higher-quality distribution version. Low-latency networks ensure minimal delays in transmitting and processing live feeds, with production commands synchronized on both versions. This allows production staff to work from anywhere with a reasonable internet connection, enabling distributed production from virtually any location. AI and Machine Learning automate tagging, editing, and highlight creation.

Maximum cost efficiency

Ateliere Live’s innovative GPU processing and remote proxy capabilities help reduce costs by at least 50% per hour of live TV produced. Video stays in the GPU (graphics processing unit) until just prior to distribution, instead of being repeatedly encoded and decoded. This unique production pipeline eliminates unnecessary processing, resulting in a substantially lower operating cost than traditional solutions.

Cloud-based workflows

These cloud-based workflows enable live events to be packaged and streamed globally in near real time. Broadcasters can use geo-targeted near-live production to customize content for different regions, such as commentary in local languages. This increases the reach of sports events, making them accessible to international audiences and expanding monetization opportunities as broadcasters cater to diverse global markets.

Next generation viewer engagement

Clips from live games can be optimized for platforms like social media and published within minutes. This creates buzz and drives younger audiences to the event, encouraging fan interaction through likes, shares, and comments, making events more dynamic and participatory.

New immersive experiences

Near-live workflows can integrate unique perspectives, such as behind-the-scenes footage, player reactions, or crowd responses, into live broadcasts. Augmented reality (AR) and real-time stats overlays are increasingly integrated into the broadcast using near-live workflows. This delivers a deeper, more immersive viewing experience that goes beyond standard game footage and builds emotional connections between fans and athletes.

Almost live: Cracking the code of near-live production

The 3Ps in media production — people, process, and product — are crucial for ensuring the success, quality, and efficiency of any media project. Near-live production and remote workflows will continue to become standard practice in the media industry, offering viewers a seamless, dynamic experience while enabling broadcasters to stay competitive in an increasingly global market.

For media professionals, it’s essential to stay ahead of these trends and leverage the latest technologies to deliver captivating content that resonates with audiences worldwide. Whether you’re working in sports, news, or live events, the future of media production is here—and it’s near-live. If you’re ready to transform your media production workflows, consider exploring solutions like Ateliere Live to stay ahead of the curve and future-proof your operations.