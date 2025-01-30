FAST report finds viewers favor unified streaming experiences

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Content providers are increasingly adopting unified distribution strategies to expand reach and maximize revenue, according to the 14th Amagi “Global FAST Report.”

The study highlights a growing trend toward platform-agnostic distribution as streaming services adjust to shifting consumer expectations and industry economics.

The report, which draws on data from over 3,300 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels using Amagi’s technology, indicates that traditional barriers between pay TV, subscription video on demand (SVOD), and ad-supported streaming are eroding. As SVOD services introduce ad-supported tiers and pay TV platforms add FAST channels, content providers are consolidating operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“The media landscape is rapidly evolving, and the old ways of distributing content in silos just won’t cut it anymore,” said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Amagi. “Viewers are flocking to free streaming services, but they’re getting frustrated with the fragmented experience of jumping between multiple platforms.”

A consumer survey conducted by Amagi in January found that 75% of respondents would prefer a single video service offering free, paid, and ad-supported options rather than switching between multiple platforms. Additionally, 65% of respondents said they find the current streaming landscape confusing.

Amagi’s data shows significant year-over-year growth in FAST engagement.

Among its customers, global viewing hours rose 95%, while ad impressions increased by 65%. The U.S. and Canada led in channel growth, with a 98% increase in viewing hours and a 67% rise in ad impressions. The two countries also accounted for half of all new FAST channel launches.

Entertainment remained the top-performing genre, experiencing more than 100% growth in viewing hours while making up 42% of new channel launches.

Amagi provides cloud-based channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Its clients include media companies such as NBCUniversal, Lionsgate and Cox Media Group.