Super Bowl LIX: ESPN expands coverage with multi-platform approach in New Orleans

ESPN is bringing its full lineup of studio shows, reporters, and analysts to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, continuing its long-standing tradition of comprehensive on-site coverage.

With programming originating from multiple locations, including Fulton Street Square and the Caesars Superdome, the network will provide 24-hour coverage leading up to and following the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pre-game coverage and studio presence

ESPN’s Super Bowl week programming begins with on-location editions of “Get Up,” “First Take,” “NFL Live,” and “SportsCenter” on Feb. 6-7 from downtown New Orleans. “The Pat McAfee Show” will air from the NFL Media Center for three days starting Feb. 5. Other programs, such as “NFL Matchup” and “ESPN BET Live,” will also be present in New Orleans.

The network’s traditional Super Bowl Sunday coverage will feature an extended four-hour edition of “Postseason NFL Countdown” (10 a.m.-2 p.m. ET) hosted by Mike Greenberg. Analysts include Tedy Bruschi, Rex Ryan, Alex Smith, and Jason Kelce, who will make his Super Bowl analyst debut.

Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter will report from inside the Superdome, while ESPN’s embedded reporters, Jeff Darlington (Chiefs) and Sal Paolantonio (Eagles), provide team updates. Betting analyst Erin Dolan will also be part of the coverage.

Post-game analysis and recap

Immediately after the game, “NFL Primetime” (10:30-11:30 p.m. ET) will feature host Chris Berman alongside Booger McFarland and Smith, providing recaps and postgame interviews. This marks Berman’s 43rd Super Bowl coverage.

Following “NFL Primetime,” “SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt” will continue game analysis with contributions from Ryan Clark and Louis Riddick from inside the Superdome, as well as Tim Hasselbeck from the Washington, D.C., studio.

Global reach and digital platforms

ESPN will distribute Super Bowl LIX across more than 140 million homes in 129 countries through platforms such as ESPN International, ESPN Deportes, TSN/RDS in Canada, and D+HOTSTAR in India.

ESPN’s digital platforms, including ESPN.com, ESPN+, and Andscape, will provide continuous updates, expert predictions, and player-focused stories throughout the week. ESPN’s social media channels will also feature exclusive content from the NFL Media Center, including segments by Omar Raja.

In addition to television and digital content, ESPN Radio will broadcast live from the NFL Media Center starting Wednesday, with shows such as Unsportsmanlike and Fortenbaugh & Douglas leading into the game. ESPN Podcasts will feature episodes from analysts including Mina Kimes, Bill Barnwell, and Marcus Spears.

With reporters, analysts, and commentators spread across multiple locations in New Orleans, ESPN aims to provide an extensive look at Super Bowl LIX through a variety of platforms, reinforcing its role in delivering in-depth sports coverage.