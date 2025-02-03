Tegna disbands national Verify fact-checking team, journalists laid off

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Tegna has eliminated its national Verify fact-checking team, marking the end of the company’s centralized effort to debunk misinformation and disinformation.

The fact-checking initiative, originally conceived at a 2015 Tegna innovation summit, was positioned to improve audience trust in local news and is part of the broadcaster’s “trustworthy, impactful journalism” mandate.

“We believe that in addition to seeking the truth, journalists must also stop the spread of misinformation and disinformation that has become so pervasive in our national discourse, especially on social media. That’s why we launched Verify to help viewers and users distinguish between true and false information,” noted the Tegna About Us pages.

Verify operated across multiple platforms, including television, social media and a dedicated website. The team’s content was distributed through Tegna’s local news stations and digital properties, with a team of roughly 20 journalists and producers.

“Over the last several years, we’ve learned that the most impactful Verify work we’re doing is at our local stations. We’re going to continue that work. Our top priority is to deliver trustworthy, accurate information to local audiences,” noted a spokesperson for Tegna to NewscastStudio.

The decision follows other organizational shifts at Tegna, including the restructuring of its marketing group, which led to layoffs of local station marketers nationwide.

At its peak, Verify sought to combat false information by engaging audiences directly, addressing questions submitted by viewers and providing source-based fact checks.

The team produced fact-checking content in multiple formats, including video, articles and social media posts. It also built a presence on Snapchat Discover, YouTube and other platforms, targeting younger audiences.

Advertisement

Tegna has not provided public details on the reason behind the decision to dissolve the national Verify team or the number of impacted employees. The company’s local stations will continue to produce fact-checking segments independently.

Multiple former Verify staffers have noted the shutdown on LinkedIn with the Verify website also updated, removing content and adding a message to visit local Tegna affiliate websites: “Our purpose is to help local communities and our thousands of journalists across 48 newsrooms are committed to delivering trustworthy, accurate information, including impactful Verify work to help our audiences be better informed news consumers. Please visit your local Tegna station, including its streaming and mobile apps, for the latest local news, weather and information.”

The move follows changes in the media and social media landscape following President Donald Trump’s return to office, with others also de-prioritizing fact-checking in favor of features such as community notes.

The media industry continues to grapple with challenges in audience trust, revenue generation and misinformation. The dissolution of Verify’s national operation signals a shift in Tegna’s approach to fact-checking, though its long-term impact on local newsrooms remains unclear.