Roku leads U.S. CTV market, Samsung gains market share

Roku maintained its lead in the U.S. connected TV market in the fourth quarter of 2024, accounting for 39% of the market, according to a report from Pixalate.

The report, which analyzes market share based on open programmatic ad transactions, found that Samsung saw the largest year-over-year growth in the U.S. market, increasing its share by 51%.

In Canada, Roku also led with 35% of the market, followed by Apple TV at 27% and Amazon Fire TV at 13%. Samsung held 8% of the market, while Xiaomi, which saw a 156% year-over-year increase, reached 7%.

Samsung led in the U.K. with 30% of the market, followed by Roku at 20% and Amazon Fire TV at 17%. LG and Apple TV rounded out the top five, both posting significant growth, with LG increasing 160% and Apple TV up 208% year-over-year.

Roku dominated the connected TV market in Mexico, holding 74% of the market, with Samsung in second place at 13%. LG, Amazon Fire TV and Hisense followed with smaller shares. Roku’s market share in Mexico increased 35% from the previous year.

The report is based on over 27 billion global open programmatic ad transactions on connected TV devices.