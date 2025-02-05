Lara Trump gets Fox show

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law has reached an agreement to host a new weekend show on FNC.

“My View with Lara Trump” is set for a Feb. 22, 2025, debut. It will air Saturdays at 9 p.m. eastern.

Lara Trump is the wife of Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son. She previously had a gig as a paid contributor with FNC and hosts her own “The Right View” web series.

“A gifted communicator who knows how to connect to the viewers, successful entrepreneur and working mother, Lara’s innate understanding of the American public and today’s political landscape will be a compelling addition to our weekend lineup,” said FNC CEO Suzanne Scott in a statement.

“I’m thrilled to bring my voice back … (to) talk directly with the American people, and highlight what makes this country so great. As I cover the success of The Golden Age of America, I look forward to where this time will lead our country and where this opportunity will lead me in the future,” she is quoted in a statement (“The Golden Age of America” matches a line taken from her father-in-law’s inauguration address, which could be indicative of the direction the show’s content will go).

People within Trump ecosystem often crossover into FNC. Pete Hegseth, who previously hosted “Fox & Friends Weekend,” was recently narrowly confirmed as Secretary of Defense despite having little experience with military policy or management.

Former FNC personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Eric Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., but left the network after a sexual harassment accusation investigation into her alleged behavior began. She has denied any wrongdoing, but the network ended up paying what is believed to be a multi-million dollar settlement.

Meanwhile, Democrats are also known to pop up on cable. Jen Psaki, former press secretary for President Joe Biden, joined MSNBC after departing the White House and her colleague, “The Weekend” host Symone Sanders, who served as Vice President Kamala Harris‘ chief spokesperson is also a Biden White House alum.

Both of Psaki and Sanders host discussion-based shows that typically take a more progressive slant, though “The Weekend” is a panel show that typically features at least one more conservative voice.f

As part of Lara Trump’s premiere, Brian Kilmeade’s “One Nation with Brian Kilmeade” will move to Sundays at 10 p.m., the network noted.