Clear-Com launches the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack intercom

Clear-Com launced the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack, an addition to its FreeSpeak family of wireless intercom systems. Designed to meet the evolving needs of technical teams across broadcast, live performance, corporate AV, sports, worship markets and more, the new beltpack offers unmatched connectivity, ergonomic design, and advanced features.

The FreeSpeak Icon beltpack combines the powerful RF capabilities of the 1.9 GHz (DECT) frequency with an array of user-focused innovations, including nine configurable buttons, four individual channel volume controls, and support for the latest Bluetooth 5.3 technology. These features allow users to manage extensive communication channels while ensuring comfort and ease of use, even during long production hours.

“We designed the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack to provide a versatile, high-performance solution for power users” said Dave Mackinnon, VP of Product Management, “helping them maintain clear and reliable communication in any production environment.”

The beltpack’s nine configurable buttons, including eight dedicated channel buttons and a reply key, provide extensive communication options, rivaling the functionality of a traditional intercom panel. Four dedicated channel volume controls and a main volume control allow users to fine-tune audio levels for each channel, reducing listening fatigue and enhancing overall comfort. With Bluetooth 5.3 compatibility, users can connect the beltpack to modern wireless headsets and earbuds offering unparalleled flexibility and convenience.

Optimized for compatibility with Clear-Com’s award-winning Arcadia Central Station and Eclipse HX digital matrix, the FreeSpeak Icon beltpack integrates with existing systems, enabling users to take advantage of Clear-Com’s broad ecosystem of intercom devices and external integrations. The FreeSpeak Icon beltpack harnesses advanced networking capabilities, including Dante and MADI for Eclipse users. Its shorter height and high-brightness color display provide a comfortable fit, intuitive operation, and at-a-glance access to vital call information.

The FreeSpeak Icon beltpack is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications. Broadcast users can benefit from its high channel count, while live performance/events and sports teams will appreciate its support for modern Bluetooth headsets and earbuds. In worship settings, the beltpack provides scalable communication tools for dynamic productions, and corporate AV teams will find its robust capabilities invaluable.