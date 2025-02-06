Zixi strengthens commercial leadership with the appointments of Josh Wiggins and Kris Alexander

Zixi, the industry leader in IP-based high-value live video transport and observability software, has appointed Josh Wiggins as Chief Commercial Officer and Kris Alexander as VP of Product and Industry Marketing. These strategic hires reinforce Zixi’s leadership team as the company continues to drive innovation and expand its market presence in next-generation video contribution and distribution.

Josh Wiggins brings over 25 years of experience across the media and entertainment ecosystem, specializing in business development, sales, and customer success from machine learning and metadata solutions to drive industry-wide growth, serving in senior commercial management roles in AWS, ThinkAnalytics, GrayMeta and Deluxe to name a few. In his new role, Josh will lead Zixi’s go-to-market strategy, business development, sales operations and partnerships, ensuring that customers and partners can maximize efficiency and revenue opportunities with Zixi’s cutting-edge technology.

Kris Alexander joins Zixi with decades of experience leading strategy, product, and marketing at businesses such as AWS, Akamai Technologies, and numerous board advisory roles in M&E and technology to create new market opportunities and drive revenue growth. At Zixi, Kris will lead messaging, packaging, thought leadership, and education to simplify and accelerate the journey of customers to take advantage of IP-based live video.

“Josh and Kris bring an incredible depth of experience and expertise in media, technology, and innovation,” said Marc Aldrich, CEO of Zixi. “Their leadership will be instrumental in accelerating Zixi’s growth, expanding our market presence, and delivering even greater value to our customers and partners as we help them navigate the evolving landscape of live video distribution.”

The appointments come at a pivotal time as the industry shifts toward cloud-based content delivery, satellite augmentation, and dynamic distribution models. Zixi’s Emmy-winning software provides ultra-low-latency, reliable IP video transport, allowing customers to reduce costs while maintaining superior video quality. These leadership additions reinforce Zixi’s commitment to helping media organizations future-proof their workflows, optimize operational efficiency, and unlock new revenue streams.

Josh Wiggins, Chief Commercial Officer, said: “Zixi is revolutionizing IP-based live video transport, and I’m excited to join this talented team. I look forward to driving growth, streamlining engagement, and expanding industry applications. Together, we’ll empower our ecosystem with scalable, efficient solutions that maximize Zixi’s value.”

Kris Alexander, VP of Product and Industry Marketing, said: “The media industry is rapidly evolving, and Zixi is at the forefront of enabling high-quality, cost-effective live content distribution. What excites me most is the opportunity to showcase how our customers are using Zixi to revolutionize their workflows. I’m eager to help shape Zixi’s product and marketing strategies, ensuring we highlight the incredible innovations our customers are achieving with live video over IP.”

Zixi will be showcasing its latest innovations at NAB Show 2025, demonstrating how its software enables high-quality, cost-effective live content distribution at scale.

