NewscastStudio survey finds digital transformation continues despite implementation challenges

Cloud adoption and streaming technology investments lead broadcast industry priorities, while concerns about artificial intelligence and workflow challenges persist, according to NewscastStudio’s annual industry survey.

The survey gathered responses from 312 broadcast and media professionals. Among respondents, 30% make final purchasing decisions, while 52% contribute to product research and specifications. Sixty-seven percent identify as long-term NewscastStudio readers, having followed the publication for over a year.

Digital transformation progress

Sixty percent of broadcast professionals report implementing cloud production tools, though implementation challenges remain. Cost emerged as the primary barrier, cited by 33% of respondents, followed by workflow complexity (25%), security concerns (17%), lack of technical expertise (15%) and uncertain return on investment (9%).

Two-thirds of organizations report investing in streaming, FAST or OTT delivery tools, highlighting the industry’s continued shift toward digital distribution.

“A big question for my newsroom is how to translate what we make for TV to third-party, online platforms. The workflows for this are slow and clunky… just to get one broadcast segment published online,” a survey respondent noted.

Industry innovation and adaptation

Sixty percent of respondents agree the industry is adapting to technological change, while 44% believe the broadcast industry is innovating in coverage. Regarding workflow solutions, 51% agree current broadcast production solutions meet their needs.

One respondent addressed the state of local news: “The mindset in local news needs to shift to survive in a new time when content is more accessible and local news isn’t as necessary as it once was.”

Artificial intelligence emerges as both a tool and concern for broadcast professionals. Forty-four percent report their organizations are implementing AI or machine learning tools in everyday workflows. However, 51% express concern that AI technology could eventually replace their position.

“AI and viewers getting information from other sources is a growing problem that could make broadcast obsolete, and we as an industry need to face these facts,” a survey respondent noted.

Industry composition and outlook

The survey represents a cross-section of the broadcast industry:

National network and cable channels: 28%

Local broadcast affiliates: 25%

Corporate and non-traditional media: 20%

Streaming operations: 11%

Production and post-production: 6%

Vendors, integrators and consultants: 6%

Respondents’ most popular job titles included broadcast engineer, technical director, producer, creative services director, graphics specialist, C suite (including CEO, COO, CIO, CTO), news director, editor and production head.

Budget outlooks for 2025 remain stable, with most respondents reporting their budgets stayed the same or saw slight changes in either direction.

Trade show attendance increased from the last survey, with 49% of respondents planning to attend major industry events such as NAB Show, IBC Show or Live Design. Twenty-six percent remain neutral on trade show attendance.

“I do not believe that the broadcast industry is dying the way many people in the industry believe,” one respondent noted. “It is changing drastically and might cut back in many areas but will not die out. I do believe, however, that local news stations must do a better job adapting to this new age and making more content that affects viewers. Just reciting the news and spitting back press releases won’t cut it any longer.”

The survey was conducted online between November 2024 and January 2025. Results reflect responses from 312 NewscastStudio readers who opted to participate. The self-selecting sample is not scientific and may not represent the views of the entire broadcast industry.