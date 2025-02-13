NAB Show 2025: AI takes center stage with workshops, vendor showcase

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the media and entertainment industry, with NAB Show 2025 placing AI at the center of discussions on content creation, distribution and audience engagement.

PropelME, NAB Show’s startup-focused hub, is highlighting AI-driven solutions in partnership with FBRC.ai, a company known for connecting emerging AI innovators with industry leaders.

The collaboration brings a dedicated show floor destination featuring AI-powered tools and discussions. The new Startup Stage will host conversations on AI’s role in hybrid production workflows, as well as its impact on personalized audience experiences. Additionally, the Startup Showcase will provide rapid presentations from companies demonstrating AI solutions, with audience members selecting a standout startup for an in-depth Fireside Chat.

NAB Show 2025 also includes hands-on AI workshops, such as “Getting Started with Generative AI,” designed to give creators practical experience with AI tools used for content generation. Companies exhibiting in PropelME include Advanced Image Robotics, Anantadi, AudioShake and others.

Beyond the startup space, AI will be a key focus across NAB Show programming.

The AI Innovation Pavilion will showcase advancements in AI-powered media technology, while Post|Production World expands its AI track to cover AI-driven video editing, motion graphics and animation. Sessions such as “Safeguarding IP in the Era of AI” and “DeepSeek and the New Reality” will address AI’s implications for intellectual property and media ethics.

Industry leaders are closely monitoring AI’s economic impact. According to McKinsey & Company, generative AI could contribute between $380 billion and $690 billion to the global economy, while Straits Research projects the AI media and entertainment market will exceed $104.4 billion by 2030.

“NAB Show brings together emerging technologies and visionary creators to explore AI’s ability to enhance storytelling,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events.

Registration for NAB Show 2025 is now open. Media professionals can sign up for updates on AI-focused programming and exhibitors.